Opinion: Stop hazing at Texas A&M

Imagine paying thousands of dollars in dues a semester to be bullied by your upperclassmen.

Kappa Sigma — a fraternity chapter at Texas A&M — has suspended operations due to allegations of severe hazing by its members, reportedly putting multiple students in the hospital.

These pledges were forced to undergo manual labor and an intense exercise routine, which allegedly caused them to develop rhabdomyolysis — a serious condition that causes muscle fibers to break down into the bloodstream, resulting in kidney damage and blood clotting.

It is ridiculous that in this day and age, A&M students are still facing the harms of hazing and are being sent to the hospital in the spirit of having fun and being a part of a “brotherhood.”

Stop Hazing defines hazing as “any activity expected of someone joining or participating in a group that humiliates, degrades, abuses, or endangers them, regardless of a person’s willingness to participate.”

Hazing comes in many forms, but we often only talk about the stereotypical hazing that occurs in student organizations across the country. It is harmful no matter the form, and it can cause permanent physical and psychological harm to both the victim and perpetrator of such violence.

At A&M, it has become particularly harmful.

In 2021, Sigma Alpha Epsilon — or SAE — was suspended after giving two of its pledges chemical burns from applying an industrial paint cleaning product to their skin. They were only suspended for two years and returned to campus in 2023.

But hazing doesn’t just occur in frats.

The Corps of Cadets has had multiple horror stories of severe mistreatment coming from its ranks. One of the most recent events occurred in 2022, where a freshman cadet member was sexually assaulted by multiple cadet upperclassmen. This resulted in a $1 million hazing lawsuit. In the wake of that and other hazing cases within the Corps, former Corps of Cadets Commandant Patrick Michaelis stepped down last fall.

Hazing is sometimes described as “Good Bull” and should be expected here at A&M institutions, such as the Corps or Greek Life. As we all know, Aggies are often defined by our traditions and how persistent we are in keeping them alive.

But does that really make it OK?

Hazing is indicative of weak leadership. If you need to rely on abuse to maintain order within your organization, then it shows that the only real power you have over others is the ability to harm them. Real leaders are able to make others better without the need for hazing.

There are other effective ways of forming bonds with each other, yet we so often choose to inflict pain on new members instead.

Why is that? It is because of the power of groupthink and our need to be accepted by a group of people — often older than us and in a position of power.

It is a common strategy to make hazing seem like it’s just a joke. Most people who have been hazed in some form are unable to recognize that they actually were hazed. If you can make hazing seem normal, you’re more likely to accept this form of abuse as just another aspect of being in an organization.

Hazing should never be considered normal. Anyone can be a victim of hazing, and we as college students are particularly vulnerable to it.

Most college students have left home for the first time, and their lives have been uprooted; we try to find an outlet to help us cope with an unfamiliar social environment. Social interactions are something we as humans crave, and we would do anything to be a part of a group, even if that means being degraded and abused to be “one of the guys.”

It is sad and pathetic that the same people who offer new students opportunities for social interactions are the ones who harm them for bonding. There are better things that could be done with this wasted time that can actually bring friendship and a healthier environment for people within your community.

Don’t portray yourself as an organization that cares about its members if you continue to accept hazing in all of its forms. It’s wrong, and you don’t deserve to be an organization that is recognized by A&M.

This culture of tolerating hazing has become too common on A&M’s campus and will continue to be normal if nothing is done about it. If your organization continues to practice hazing, not only is it a clear violation of our Honor Code, but it’s a sign of ineffective leadership from everyone within.

Have some respect for yourself, your peers and those who are coming into your organization: stop hazing.

Wyatt Pickering is a business honors and finance junior and opinion writer for The Battalion.