Opinion: The fall of late-night television

“Late night began as a way to kill time.”

That was said by Conan O’Brien during his appearance in the pilot episode of “The Story of Late Night,” a docuseries tracing the origins of the titular talk shows.

He meant that statement literally, for prior to the advent of late-night talk shows in the 1950s — yes, they’re that old! — network television programs ended at 11 p.m. There was nothing but static for a few hours in the dead of night.

For the Americans who grew up with programs disseminated on a mere three channels that had to be changed with dials and tuned with antennae on a television set that no burglar dared burgle for fear of throwing their back out, late night became the talk of the town — especially when Johnny Carson entered the spotlight in the 1960s.

Blending unprecedented charismatic appeal with spot-on comedic timing, Carson established nighttime talk shows as a pillar of American pop culture. Nightly, almost ritualistically, millions of families would gather on their sofas — likely covered in plastic, if you know, you know — to watch a celebrity chat on a similar sofa, thousands of miles away yet mere feet in front of their starstruck eyes.

But nowadays, the lack of something — anything — being perpetually broadcast is a notion many of us may find hard to conceptualize as a generation spoiled by on-demand streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu and countless others.

Now, have Americans just stopped watching cable television cold turkey? Of course not.

Football season is in full swing; Americans aren’t savages.

Nor have they just collectively decided that getting the worm really is more rewarding than being a night owl.

Media consumption trends and attention spans have simply changed in the past decade, with audiences gravitating toward easily-accessible YouTube clips and podcasts instead of tuning in for shows that increasingly rely more on dull, scripted moments than engaging guest appearances.

The most memorable pearl of wisdom O’Brien allegedly received from Johnny Carson in 1993 during his late-night tenure is Exhibit A of the infiltration of such “streamoholic” phenomenon in modern society.

“As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform.”

While this exchange very likely didn’t happen — hello, anachronism! — the message of the ginger-haired host’s humorous quip is clear: The entertainment landscape is evolving, and rapidly.

Binge-watching habits aren’t merely starting to slowly gain traction, but are spreading like wildfire. While the shift induced by the birth of late-night shows was more akin to primary succession, with pioneering hosts gradually building the legacy of broadcast services from its bare bones, the explosion of streaming services already has a foundation from which it is swiftly shooting up to establish a climax community of streaming junkies.

And with evolution comes natural selection, so lately it’s become a question of which television personalities will prove themselves the fittest to survive the whims of the latest viewership trends.

In essence, you’d better stay ahead of the curve.

The curve in question? That of the declining ratings and revenue of late-night talk shows.

And the slow demise of these programs is looking more and more like the plot of an Agatha Christie murder novel. Starting with the end of James Corden’s “The Late Late Show” in 2023, and more recently Jimmy Kimmel finding himself in hot water and Stephen Colbert announcing his show’s cancellation earlier this year, the mainstream prospects are getting picked off one by one.

And soon, there will likely be none to carry the torch.

But audience engagement isn’t the only factor at fault for the stagnant success of talk shows.

At first, the peak years of late-night program prosperity reflected an era of shared cultural values, of rising stars and satirical banter that touched upon hot societal topics in lighthearted, entertaining ways.

But the banter isn’t so lighthearted anymore.

Similar to many other facets of contemporary daily life, talk shows seem to be one of the latest casualties of the growing hostilities brought about by incendiary political tensions. Monologues are increasingly infused with vitriolic commentary, and hosts are constantly walking on eggshells and dodging landmined jokes out of fear of being blasted to bits on social media.

Americans are becoming so fragmented that we can’t even enjoy a meager hour of human interaction without picking apart the smallest details and throwing insults at each other.

So is it really time to pull the plug on late-night talk shows? Or do we all just need a reality check to get the bigger picture back in focus?

Say what you want about them, but at least giving those old television sets a good slap when they lost connection always seemed to do the trick.

Maeva Elizabé is a neuroscience junior and chemistry minor and opinion writer for The Battalion.