Opinion: The Louvre heist is a not-so-hidden gem

When the provocative punk icon Malcolm McLaren was quoted as stating, “Stealing things is a glorious occupation, particularly in the art world,” one could argue that he was thinking more along the lines of plagiarism in the music and fashion industries. He surely — probably — wasn’t endorsing the theft of fine art in the literal sense.

Although, avant-garde proponents tend to march to the beat of their own drum, so the possibility isn’t entirely off the table.

Nonetheless, he would be right on the money — alongside, it seems, quite a few avaricious others.

In 1911, it was Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa;” in 1990, Rembrandt’s and Vermeer’s respective “The Storm on the Sea of Galilee” and “The Concert;” in 2010, Picasso’s “Le Pigeon aux Petits Pois” made the ever-growing list.

It was deja vu for Edvard Munch’s “The Scream” in 2004, a decade after its first escapade.

The common thread?

First came the heist, then came the notoriety; thanks to the publicity surrounding their having taken French leave, these purloined paintings stole the show — and the hearts of millions — for generations to come.

The iconic “Mona Lisa” in particular greatly benefited from its time in the media limelight, having received more than 120,000 visitors in the mere two days following its return to the Louvre in 1914. As of 2024 — more than a century later — that count has skyrocketed to 10 million annually, with up to 25,000 tourists ogling at da Vinci’s work every day.

Beyond the lure of the piece, perhaps the Parisian museum itself may have a certain je ne sais quoi, for with the theft of several priceless 19th-century French Crown Jewels from the Galerie d’Apollon just last month, it’s experiencing yet another reign-y day.

Regardless of the burglars’ motives — whether to ransom the pilfered artifacts for material gain, or having been commissioned by a very ambitious black-market private collector — this newest museum robbery has certainly turned the world upside crown, with media outlets being unsurprisingly quick to brooch the subject and spill the royal tea.

For its part, the public hasn’t exactly kept quiet either. Quite the opposite, in fact, as the internet is abuzz with countless lighthearted jokes and satirical posts about the amateurish and flat-out comedic details of the plan and subsequent investigation.

Like how it took place in broad daylight at 9:30 a.m., and lasted a grand total of eight minutes. Or how the thieves evaded the authorities on electric scooters. Or even that they used a conspicuous furniture lift truck to access the exhibition room.

Maybe they intended that last unconventionally loot-iful tool as an homage to Monsieur Arsène Lupin, the gentleman-burglar having left one unsuspecting victim’s residence empty-handed on account of his target bounty, furniture, being of subpar quality for his taste, tauntingly declaring that he would return to finish the job when it was of a “genuine” higher-grade.

But whatever else may be said of them, one thing is certain: The Louvre robbers definitely had the royal stones to pull off this heist, not to mention nerves of steal.

And if the online discourse is any indication of the general consensus, it would seem that this latest brazen theft is being lauded as reminiscent of a cinematic plot — suspiciously well-timed, considering the ongoing press tour of the heist film, “Now You See Me, Now You Don’t,” and the recent news of an “Ocean’s Fourteen” officially being in the works — rather than denounced as a criminal act.

Admittedly, this may be an altogether concerning manifestation of society’s defective moral compass. On the other hand, it could also be exactly what the world needs right now.

Because besides the fact that we are in dire need of a reprieve from the monopolization of news headlines by atrocious acts of violence worldwide, rising domestic political tensions and the teetering of international relations on the edge of a very sharp knife, people just don’t seem much inclined to visit museums these days. Only about one-third of adults in the United States having reported in 2024 that they had taken the time to discover an exhibit.

What would be the point, anyway, when you can just Google any curiosities and read a short AI-generated blurb, or pull up a summarized video on YouTube at the click of a button?

So, if the stolen-art trend is any indicator to go by, perhaps one beneficial aspect of the Louvre heist will be an uptick in visitors flocking to these historical hotspots, reinvigorating the dry spell of appreciation for heritage and intellectual engagement the world of exhibitions has been experiencing.

And, more than that, maybe it will start a new movement entirely: With renewed public interest serving as a testimony to the pricelessness of the artifacts on display, more effective initiatives could be mobilized to augment security measures, thus deterring the asinine performances of outright disrespect being engaged in by activists, vandals and the like.

Heavy is the head that wears the crown, and seeing as how no one will be donning those stolen from the Louvre any time soon, perhaps society as a whole will rise up to shoulder the burden.

Perhaps this heist will be crowned in history as the catalyst of a new era in which museums become the protectorate of the people.

Ultimately, though the thieves may have stolen a tangible representation of a nation’s history, they will never succeed in siphoning the patrimony that runs in our blood, nor will they ever be capable of deracinating our ancestral roots.

Maeva Elizabé is a neuroscience junior and chemistry minor and opinion writer for The Battalion.