Opinion: The male pop star is dead

My misandry begins and ends with Benson Boone.

The male pop star is an interesting subgroup of the music industry that is slowly becoming irrelevant in the pop culture zeitgeist of TikTok, Labubus and Dubai Chocolate Crumbl cookies.

Musicians such as Justin Bieber, Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran used to run the charts and live rent-free in the minds of every single teenage girl. Now they just run in marathons and say weird things on social media about their spouse as they fade into irrelevancy.

Male pop stars are worse than ever before and will continue to be lackluster. This is because up-and-coming musicians continue to create unoriginal music that refuses to break the mold or produce an ounce of creativity — unlike their female counterparts.

Pop music is the genre of reinvention. You must be able to shift your sound to the demands of your listeners and create music that is unique but at the same time conforms to the general taste of the listeners.

Refusing to adapt to the changing needs of your audience is when a musician becomes stale and unoriginal. A musically unoriginal horse can only be beaten so many times before you are Justin Timberlake, worrying about how being arrested will affect the world tour.

An artist who is able to adapt to these changes is one who can reinvent themselves and create “eras.” An era is a period of time in an artist’s career where you can easily identify who they are and how their music has changed.

The most apparent example of this is the one and only Taylor Swift. Not only did she lead a nearly two-year-long tour dedicated to all of the different albums she’s had, but it is also very easy to identify her look and music with different times in her life.

When I see Swift in a long, flowy gown, I immediately associate her with her “Speak Now” era, and I always think about “Folklore” when I see her in a cardigan.

Someone who is unable to create these iconic eras, and is the current target of all my male pop star hate, is Benson Boone. This man, who is only able to do backflips and has abs in place of a personality, cannot for the life of him create iconic visuals for his albums.

Benson Boone has two albums and three EPs, and there is no distinction between any of these music releases. An album release is the perfect time for a music artist to create one of these iconic eras, and it is apparent that most male pop stars have forgone this to create trendy TikTok sounds for a week’s worth of fame.

Another reason why male pop stars continue to be in decline is because they refuse to fully embrace the aspects of pop that make it interesting.

Pop music is the only genre that is more than making great music. Of course, the best pop artists are making great music, but they are also making iconic music videos and crafting creative worlds through their work.

When comparing the types of performances that male and female pop stars are expected to do, it’s practically night and day. Many of the greatest concert productions from the past five years have come from women because men continue to produce boring and unoriginal performances during their concerts.

An indie pop artist who is on the rise, Sombr — whose name fits because he puts me to sleep when I listen to his music — is a prime example of this. Yelling into a microphone does not count as performance art, and it is not appealing to a large majority of people who would otherwise listen to your music.

In a world of rising conservatism among Gen Z, it’s not surprising to see more traditional gender roles play a role when making pop music. However, that does not mean you should make boring pop music that lacks any sort of creativity. Pop is my favorite genre of music, and I want more talented people — regardless of gender — to make great music that is fun to listen to.

Unfortunately, that has not been the case for the past couple of years, and I don’t see it being able to change. Pop music is the genre of marketability, and labels are chasing 15 minutes of fame over pop stars that actually last and endure.

Male pop stars are going to be mystical, magical unicorns, and I will be left dancing at the movies until we get the moonbeam ice cream that is a talented male pop singer.

Wyatt Pickering is a business honors and finance junior and opinion writer for The Battalion.