Opinion: The new Howdy portal is awful

Aggies deserve better than this
Wyatt Pickering, Opinion Writer
August 22, 2025
Photo by Illustration by Zoe Rich

How many Aggies does it take to develop a good website? The answer is more than you would think. 

Convenient software applications have never been Texas A&M’s strong suit. If you came here because you thought A&M had an outstanding online presence, I fear you chose the wrong university. 

Even so, A&M’s website development and those behind its decisions cannot seem to get things right. With the controversial announcement of the new ticket pull system, students are now more upset than ever at A&M’s treatment of our online resources.

Oftentimes, login portals are a college student’s first interaction with a university. These portals allow you to find housing, get a meal plan and sign up for your first semester of classes. 

Ideally, they would be easy to navigate, and all action items that need to be completed would be clearly stated and convenient to complete. I remember logging into the Howdy portal for the first time as a senior in high school and being instantly overwhelmed with all of the links and not knowing where to start.

But the worst part is that it still hasn’t gotten better. 

The new Howdy portal doesn’t improve any shortcomings of its predecessor and fails to add any substantial change that justifies its creation. 

While it’s been in the works for the past year, the new portal will be completely integrated into the A&M system starting this fall. I largely ignored it before because why would I use a new portal when I finally learned how to use the last one? Unfortunately, we are all now required to use the new Howdy, and we are all worse off because of it. 

First off, we have to search through so many more tabs. To purchase a sports pass, for instance, you’d need to log in, find the drop-down menu for optional services, click the sports pass page and then finally register. 

While this may sound easy and relatively quick, it took me well over 10 minutes just to figure out how it all works. You could chalk this up to me being unobservant or lacking basic tech skills, but many Aggies are finding themselves in similar situations. 

Bottom line: It’s not easier to find the services provided by the new Howdy, yet that is its main function.

And can we talk about the visually unappealing design? I know it was a millennial who made this webpage with the sad gray menus. 

Also, why are we using the same icon for different cards? The Payment/Refund (Student Access), Payment/Refund (Parent Access) and Tuition/Fee Details all have the same dollar sign icon for their links. It’s confusing and can be easily fixed by combining them or creating a different icon for each one. 

So, how can A&M improve Howdy for the students?

Start simple by looking at what works for the Howdy portal now. I like that it gives the option to favorite your most-used cards so you can quickly access them. After having to deal with this website for the past couple of weeks, I’ve definitely done this for all of the services I use. 

This gives students the freedom to customize the portal to their liking. Ideally, everything would be so easy to access that you wouldn’t need to use this feature, but I digress. 

Another possible improvement would be to clearly mark where the most used and important services are. If I were a new student, I definitely wouldn’t know what cards I’d need the most, so make those more apparent when logging on.

The new Howdy also has a feature that allows you to provide feedback directly to the Howdy team. Obviously, I’ve already provided feedback, but if you experience any problem with the portal, this is the most direct way of making those capable of providing change aware of these issues. 

So again, how many Aggies does it take to make a good website? Apparently, it’s going to take all of us. We students deserve to have a good Howdy portal, and A&M is too large and amazing a university not to provide us with one. 

Wyatt Pickering is a business honors and finance junior and opinion writer for The Battalion.

