Opinion: The straw that broke the Aggie’s back

Imagine you find yourself the subject of a picturesque kingdom in the age of grandiose castles, armor-clad knights and princesses sporting pointy hats topped with billowing curtains of fabric.

I know, just stick with me.

So, in this kingdom, we’ll deem the most precious commodity to be gold. People adore gold; they covet it to the point that it becomes more than just a mined metal to trade for subsistence — rather, an aesthetic. Gold is turned into jewelry and coins and adorns the façades of the most exquisite architectural feats.

In short, gold symbolizes prosperity and happiness for the kingdom’s subjects.

Let’s say, also, that this hypothetical kingdom was once the home of the infamous Rumpelstiltskin. And in this version, Rumpelstiltskin is a charitable good Samaritan, for it was he who blessed the kingdom with all this bounds of treasured gold by spinning it from straw.

So what if, one day, all the precious gold spontaneously unraveled, falling off people’s necks in husks, turning to grain in people’s pockets and crumbling off towers as bales of hay? Safe to assume, this idyllic setting would no longer be straight out of a fairytale.

Well, our non-hypothetical society also loves gold in its more widely circulated form of stocks and bills. But, all the same, you can go a few blocks without seeing a bank.

One establishment you cannot? Restaurants. And the commodity sold in restaurants? Food.

In the literal sense, food is in many ways just as reflective of affluence: Food insecurity is indicative of a struggling community, just as bounced checks signal that one is down to the dregs of their financial well.

From a more philosophical standpoint, food is key to many people’s enjoyment of life. After all, there must be a kernel of truth in the sentiment that “the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach,” for it to have been conceived.

Whether you’re planning a brunch at the local cafe or inviting family over for an evening cookout, it’s more than just a social call — it’s a communion. Sharing a table is the symbolic exchange of intimacy and trust, and is thus one of our most valuable forms of currency.

So what if one of the primary utensils with which we indulge in these meals was compromised, if it unraveled much the same as the gold in our hypothetical kingdom?

Is eating — the act that has become the glue of our daily rituals — so threatened by the glue in a little paper contraption?

Of course, this may all be a little melodramatic for such a seemingly innocuous implement. But just as the opening scene of a cinematic production foreshadows what one may expect from the upcoming experience, so does the appreciation of the beverage, customarily the first component of a course to be served. And at many restaurants now, the beverage in question is speared by a paper straw.

So while you anticipate your first bite, you chat with your fellow feasters. All this talking gets you thirsty, so you take a sip … and all is fine. Even the second time you drink from the straw, nothing happens. But by the third swig, the straw has begun to disintegrate, and with it your appetite.

But your good mood isn’t the only casualty; the demise of the paper straw may have poisoned you beyond the metaphorical sense.

The implementation of paper straws is a valiant effort at introducing a more environmentally-friendly alternative to single-use plastic straws, but it would seem there’s more to them than meets the eye — or, rather, the mouth.

To reinforce paper straws, they’re coated with water-repellent substances that inadvertently contain per-and-polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), appropriately coined “forever chemicals” for their high resistance to degradation. This means that, once ingested, they bioaccumulate, lingering in the body for an indeterminate amount of time.

So while they may not pose an immediate threat to your health, prolonged exposure may disrupt your immune, hormonal and reproductive systems or increase your risk of developing certain cancers.

Beyond their health ramifications, paper straws also boast higher financial costs for consumers and restaurateurs alike.

The manufacturing process of paper straws involves considerably more water and energy than that of plastic straws, a distinction directly reflected by their elevated prices. And as restaurant owners are consequently required to invest more in their businesses to acquire these supplies, they inflate menu prices to keep a steady return, a waterfall effect certainly not appreciated by customers.

So it isn’t just the integrity of paper straws’ construction in question, but also the threat they pose to our health — and wallets — in the long run. And while we may tolerate them giving us reason to reevaluate our sanity as they wilt in record time, ruining the pinnacle of the human experience — eating — is crossing the line.

The only significant contribution paper straws make to my dining experience is a nuanced flavor of regret in my drink, and it’s one I could easily go without.

