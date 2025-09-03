Opinion: The student body president’s statement “A Call for Transcript Clarity and Fairness” fails to be either clarifying or fair

In July, Student Body President Carter Mallory teamed up with five other universities’ student body presidents and sent a letter addressed to President Donald Trump.

In the letter, they requested that the president sign an executive order requiring Title IV universities — institutions that offer federal student aid programs — to report the median grade of each class on transcripts. They assumed that providing this information on transcripts will help employers better understand how students perform and, in turn, will positively impact employment. Mallory’s signature appears at the bottom of the letter, demonstrating his full stamp of approval.

However, President Mallory’s actions are far from appropriate — they are irresponsible and an abuse of power. Why? Because President Mallory essentially asked for a national executive order when students weren’t paying attention.

Not only did he release this information in the summer on the Student Government Association’s Instagram page, garnering around 800 likes since Aug. 12, but he also opted to tackle the issue of student transcripts without seeking the approval of A&M students.

Armed with a poorly-written letter and no support from current students, President Mallory chose to advocate for a policy that would worsen the lives of students without them even knowing it.

SGA did not poll students or ascertain the opinion of the student body before President Mallory’s signing. Therefore, President Mallory was unaware of whether his statement would garner enough support when he signed it.

Because of his lack of transparency, he lost sight of some crucial factors. If this letter were developed into an executive order, it would only increase competition and worsen mental health for students. It would not directly improve A&M’s standard of education, but instead would worsen it.

If the goal of this proposal is to make higher-performing students look more competitive, then it consequentially makes other students look less competitive. As a result, it actively punishes students for collaborating and studying together. It punishes students for teamwork and rewards competition for competition’s sake — not the students’ sake. In effect, it pushes students to be contestants, not leaders striving for everyone to earn an “A.”

Furthermore, according to the National Institute of Health, around 32% of university students report mental health issues. Researchers find that academic burnout contributes to mental health issues. From compulsory studying to competitiveness to cynicism regarding grades — students are already burdened with enough.

These examples show how flawed President Mallory’s reasoning is. The visible lack of any research cited in the letter to back up his and other student body presidents’ claims supports this. On top of the statement not citing any support from current students, the statement is illogical and harmful.

The statement claims that reporting the median grade is necessary to provide “much-needed” context to employers. It states that adding class medians can help employers differentiate between an A in a class where “everyone earns an A” versus an A earned in a class with a “typical grade of C.” They attempt to differentiate between hard classes and easy “remedial” classes, but this plan misinterprets statistics.

For instance, information on median scores does not necessarily reflect the difficulty level of a course. If a student is given an A in a course and the median is an A, that median does not necessarily equate to the course being easy. For all we know, every student in the course could have been hardworking and smart.

On Aug. 12, I emailed the SGA executive to clarify whether a legislative process had occurred to approve the letter. On Aug. 26, President Mallory and Vice President Kathleen Parks responded, “As student leaders, we are proud to stand by a coalition of our peers across the country to address concerns about grade inflation and transcript standards.” Why stand by a coalition of other student body presidents and other students, but not A&M students?

Furthermore, they asserted that, “grade inflation is a growing concern in higher education, and when transcripts don’t accurately reflect student performance, it diminishes the value of hard work and achievement.”

With no legitimate oversight for these plans, it is unclear how this policy would look in practice. In reality, this letter is concerned with deflating grades under the assumption that it will protect, “the long-term credibility of a Texas A&M degree”

When asked about a recent news article on the transcript statement, Brendan Hurt, A&M Legislative Relations Chairman, stated that he “has not received communication from President Mallory or executive side about legislative matters.”

These poor decisions are fundamentally undemocratic. President Mallory did not engage in a legislative process. This statement was not crafted by the A&M Student Senate nor is it a tangible bill.

This sets a dangerous precedent for a student body president that does not act with or under the auspices of their own student body. Intentional or not, the statement is about manufacturing hierarchies.

At the end of the day, employers may not even care whether an applicant gets a B when the median for his class was a C. Policy should not be based on risky speculations about the job market, but rather on discernable facts. We need research to ground policy changes, not love letters.

The university doesn’t need to cook up more ways to rank students.We should be questioning the existing rigid grading system students are subjected to. We would be lying to ourselves if we assumed that numerical grades were precise in reflecting students’ abilities.

We need transparency; it is the only safeguard A&M has against far-reaching, baseless policy. In the future, if President Mallory receives a response from the federal government, he should not sweep it under the rug. If you feel particularly moved, contact your SGA officials.

We do not deserve to be left in the dark.

Sidney Uy is a philosophy junior and opinion writer for The Battalion