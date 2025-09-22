Opinion: Why rock music died as a genre and how we can bring it back.

“Rock ‘N Roll.” It’s a genre that was initially condemned during the 1950s, only to spike in popularity and invade the pop culture scene in later decades. Artists like Elvis, Big Bopper, Bill Haley and his Comets, Ritchie Valens and Chuck Berry ascended rock to another plane of existence. These artists capitalized on the mass popularization of younger culture, fueled by teenagers having more freedoms than in previous years.

The rebellious chords fueled the younger generations to continue their fight against the world and its mechanisms while having a great time. This counterculture continued for decades, fusing enhanced lyrics with long-winded guitar solos. Songs like “House of the Rising Sun,” “Free Bird,” “I Love Rock ‘N Roll,” “November Rain,” “Seven Nation Army” and “Dark Necessities.”

However, beginning as early as the 2000s and accelerating into the early 2010s, the rock genre began to die out, its carcass wheeled around by the bands that propelled it to success decades ago. Even “Dark Necessities” — one of the few notable rock songs produced in the middle of the 2010s — was done by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, a band that formed in 1982. Where did all of the new artists go?

The main reason for the disappearance of rock artists is due to a shift in culture. Some former rock fans have descended into heavier material, mainly heavy metal and alternative music. However, even that genre hasn’t produced much culturally significant material in years.

These heavier music bands include System of a Down, Evanescence, Korn, Slipknot, and more. There are many differences between rock and these heavier music genres, ranging from the faster tempo instrumentation to the screaming lyrics and chaotically distorted electric guitar chords with varying degrees of intensity. As appreciation for these genres has grown since Black Sabbath’s 1970 debut that created heavy metal, the popularity of rock rapidly decreased in response to a heavier sound.

The other genre rock fans have gone to in large numbers is pop music, which has seen a tremendous acceleration of cultural saturation through artists like Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Sabrina Carpenter, Lana Del Ray and others.

Pop music has become the new cultural medium of expression, even surpassing rap. Rap itself was a powerhouse musical powerhouse in the 2000s, featuring groundbreaking artists such as Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and T.I.. Eminem was the highest-selling artist for most of the 2000s, falling victim to the 2008 pop resurgence along with every other genre.

What can resolve this pop plague and bring back rock? Genre fusion.

While some genres of music shouldn’t have additional genres added to them — country music being a clear example — pop is inherently malleable. Aside from catchy lyrics and an infectious background beat, you can alter practically everything about your song and still classify it as pop. If rock were to become more infused with pop, the genre may stand a chance of rival.

Rock has found success with genre fusion in the past. In the 1980s, hip-hop and rock had a successful fusion during a time when many thought rock was “real” music and hip-hop was just nonsense. This spawned classic songs such as “No Sleep ‘till Brooklyn,” “Walk This Way,” “Rock the Bells” and “Kings of Rock.”

Another example of genre fusion is ska. Originally a Jamaican fusion, American blues and Caribbean folk music evolved into American pop rock in the 1990s — primarily popularized by the band No Doubt. “Don’t Speak,” their greatest hit, dominated the Billboard 100 Airplay Chart for 16 weeks.

Fortunately, genre fusion isn’t just a thing of the past. New music groups, such as Greta Van Fleet and The Kid Laroi have infused their music with pop to secure popularity while exposing the masses to rock music.

Is the popularity of pop-rock groups emblematic of a resuscitation of rock’s corpse? It’s unlikely, but if The Beach Boys can release a #1 hit 20 years after their last album, then anything’s possible.

After all, we will always have the urge to rebel against our masters, our creators, denying them of their control while embellishing our anarchic nature. If you want to rock, bring it back. Take up your guitars and shred until the cops bust down your door for noise complaints. Don’t let the era of pop reign supreme. We must fight back.

Killian Netherton is an English and psychology junior and opinion writer for The Battalion