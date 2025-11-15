Review: ‘Frankenstein’

Rating: 9/10

“Frankenstein” is undoubtedly the story of modern humanity.

Specifically, it is a rolling projector reel of human spirit, ambition, obsession, madness and imminent destruction. From sensationalized and more titular parodies of its source material to carefully crafted adaptations, today’s story of “Frankenstein” offers us an explosive kernel of truths that cuts across centuries.

Mexican filmmaker and author Guillermo del Toro’s fantastical world composition showcases the amount of intent that went into perfecting his vision. Over the course of 30 years, del Toro’s process has yielded a treasure trove of themes pieced and woven into its own distinct tapestry.

Del Toro’s variation on “Frankenstein” delivers an organic, anatomical framework for absorbing, interpreting and applying its cautionary tale to the 21st century. At the same time, he pays homage to the mother of science fiction — Mary Shelley — as his creative liberty only strengthens the spell Frankenstein casts over us.

The method by which del Toro’s conception of “Frankenstein” indulges us in raw truths is through subversion.

Following the throughline of del Toro’s previous works on a thematic level, the narratives that shape what our society deems as grotesque, unsightly and a monstrosity are piercingly inverted. The lens — naively perceived as pristine and beautiful — is cracked through the director’s camera, shining a shattered mirror on humanity and its fragmented, conflicting causes. At these crossroads of the obscene, the film revels in it.

Indeed, it is the manner in which humanity achieves its goals that is pinned down under del Toro’s aesthetic scrutiny.

Echoing Shelley’s vagrant criticism of the bright, promising and ambitious young male scientist archetype, del Toro reveals how corrupted the pursuit of Prometheus is; in efforts to endow the rest of humanity with his knowledge, his consequential god-complex becomes the modus operandi of his undoing.

More hauntingly, we know intimately how real these individuals tend to be, because we are the scientists, doctors and engineers pining to be the first to discover something groundbreaking, perhaps to patent it as well.

Shelley’s Victor Frankenstein — embodied by Guatemalan-American actor Oscar Isaac — is honored by Isaac’s depiction and performance. Moving from scene to scene, Isaac is pure energy bred out of unbridled chaos and a thirst for glory. However, Victor is plumped with more depth and complexity.

Del Toro’s critical twist and variations is his shift toward a razor-sharp focus on generational trauma.

The film chronicles Victor’s short-lived relationship with his mother, her death during childbirth and the physical and emotional abuse he endures at the hands of his father. His father is a world-renowned doctor who is motivated to mold his son into his own image and uphold his name. Victor, in a sense, is also held hostage by this name as much as the Creature is.

In particular, Victor blames his father for failing to save his mother and perhaps also for choosing the child instead. In his enduring pain and longing for his nurturing mother, he is set on a path of becoming the balancing act between creation and destruction. He becomes the arbiter of life, sorely failing to nurture his creation due to his home-grown hubris.

Del Toro’s flavorful plot, though a deviation from tradition, creates better grounds for understanding adult Victor, who works himself to the bone in enlivening the Creature.

Being surrounded by mutilated bodies at his disposal and autopsy tables that serve as craftsman benches, Victor passes his trauma onto the Creature. In classic sci-fi fashion, the mad scientist protagonist transforms rapidly into the villain, and his irresponsible actions begin to unravel the very seams of his identity as the rulemaker, the authority figure, the Father.

The Creature — embodied by Australian actor Jacob Elordi — is the patchy 6-foot-5 chimera that towers over Victor. In the iconic scene where the Creature is being electrified, instead of Victor proclaiming “It’s alive!” repeatedly like in James Whale’s 1931 version, the table Victor is cranking up resembles the crucifix.

Del Toro’s Catholic allegory defines the brutal relationship between father and son — the struggle of transferring pain, corrupting innocence and having to accept the brutality of life, perhaps as a result of being as the cruel project of one’s maker.

The chemistry between both Elordi and Isaac, in which they take on the agonizing dynamic between father and son, makes for an invigorating dance throughout their interwoven conflict. While Victor is frustrated with the Creature’s supposed lack of intellect, the Creature is abused by Victor and kept locked away under the underground morgue turned research facility.

Without giving away too much of the film, the bond between Victor and the Creature is deepened by a cruel intimacy. They are undoubtedly kindred spirits — bonded to each other throughout the rest of the film. Given the focus on generational trauma, the audience recalls the moments in their lives in which they felt hurt by a family member, particularly an older one.

Being hurt and being forgiven by those who are family is another type of feeling that strangles one’s heart, lungs and soul; del Toro’s story gives the audience this expansive space to sympathize with the characters and be deeply moved by the forces of nurture. Nature cultivates growth and maturity and when it is absent, it crushes the spirit and fruits of possibility.

Nurture, then, is the tantamount message to take away from watching del Toro’s retelling of Shelley’s “Frankenstein.” The novel’s lasting objection to the human as master over others and crucial focus on the creator’s responsibility to nurture speaks volumes beyond the gore and guts.

The film luminously discusses the struggles of familial existence and the concoction of lies we tell ourselves when we seek to justify cruelties under the guise of scientific and artistic passion. Though the dialogue may be too on the nose for some viewers, del Toro’s points are salient.

Del Toro’s “Frankenstein” is the story of modern humanity that continuously works its way toward its own Day of Judgement — its man-made crucible of creations turned into vehicles of destruction. Del Toro’s brutal, yet beautiful condemnation of “humanity at its finest” is a film which no other adaptation of “Frankenstein” can hold a candle to.

Sidney Uy is a philosophy junior and opinion writer for The Battalion.