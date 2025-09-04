Review: ‘Halfway to Amarillo’

The modern age of cinema has moved away from the familiar and reinvented what the medium can do. With audiences wanting something new, producers are no longer making the types of films that were popular in the 20th century. Because of this, certain genres are at risk of extinction.

One of these genres is the Western. As the commercial interest and success of this genre has decreased in the 21st century, viewers and creators alike feel westerns are unlikely to be resurrected for consumption.

So, what does a filmmaker do when they want to resurrect a genre of film? They make it modern.

In “The Harder They Fall” and “Concrete Cowboy,” the African American story — an unfamiliar voice in westerns — is used to change the perspective of their history in the genre. In “Eddington,” the concept of a Western is replicated to showcase division in America. But in Burt Binder’s new film “Halfway to Amarillo,” the line between a western and modern society is blurred.

Made on an ultra-small budget of $60,000, Binder directs, writes and stars as a novelist, Michael Coleman, who’s in writer’s block during the production of his second novel, a cowboy western. His girlfriend has had enough of him neglecting her to spend more time writing, and it seems that he’s at his wits’ end as he’s trying to meet his deadline.

One night after drinking heavily, he awakens to a random man urinating in his backyard. While that might be weird in any story, Coleman asks for his name and suddenly realizes that this man isn’t just a random person. Rather, the protagonist of the novel he is writing is alive in his world, much weirder than the former incident.

The film’s strengths lie in the two individuals who are brought to life from Coleman’s novel, played expertly by Peter Giles and Luke Jones. Watching them try and make sense of the new world they’ve stumbled upon was very entertaining, and their chemistry was potent. Lindsey G. Smith, who plays Coleman’s girlfriend, also brings a fresh outside perspective that grounds the film in the reality of the very bizarre situation the main three characters find themselves in.

There’s also an engaging concept at play here. Fusing two worlds together — like we’ve seen in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — is very fun to see, and watching the interactions of the characters of both worlds in the mess that they’ve found themselves in keeps an edge to the overall film.

But, at its core, the story just doesn’t work. While the concept is interesting, it isn’t executed to the best of its ability. Comedy is misplaced in many parts, and the writing feels very circular, not leading to anything more than mere plot points. A rule of writing is to show, not tell — instead of just saying something, a good writer would have the character do it. This film somehow shows and tells at the same time, and I don’t think that’s a good thing.

Repetition is also a common theme in Binder’s writing, as many characters often say things over and over again for no clear reason.

When a character repeats something, that repetition is repeated so many times that the repetition of the same word wears down what the former repeated word was, repeatedly trying to reinforce the repeated word, but ultimately losing focus on what is being said in the first place — it gets annoying, right? If you can’t find another word for what you’re saying, which Binder constantly does for the word “fuck,” then you should probably be looking for rewrites.

The overall filmmaking doesn’t make up for a lack of story, too. The score sounds like it was the first selection from the Artlist catalog, and the cinematography looks uninspired. It feels like it belongs in the era where people who were on Vine moved to YouTube after Vine shut down, producing content that looks similar to what this film’s style is. Maybe that might be your preferred visual, but it’s definitely arguable that it leans outside of what audiences would consider “cinematic.”

There are many cuts to an imagined vision of what Coleman is writing, often depicting the cowboy western for us to see visually. While films like Eddington reinvent and bring a fresh look to the genre, Binder relies on outgrown cliches to frame these scenes, that hazy brown tint color grading the images that just looks like a parody of itself. It’s unoriginal and ultimately has no reason for doing what it does other than a surface-level story plot.

Making a film is an accomplishment, no matter how good or bad it is. There are many moving parts, and sometimes films don’t become a product if those parts don’t fit together. However, it’s not enough to only make a film. You should be creating to spread a message and to create something meaningful, which this fails to do.

To quote one of the many repeated phrases used in the film — “What the fuck?”

Rating: 2/10

Joshua Abraham is a kinesiology junior and opinion columnist for The Battalion.