Review: ‘Shelby Oaks’

Rating: 6/10

We are witnessing a new wave of cinema.

While creators of the past pledged allegiance to learning technical skills at film schools, more voices are shining in the industry without any previous classical arts training. People like Danny and Michael Philippou, known for horror films like “Talk To Me” and “Bring Her Back,” have not only broken into the industry but have also remained a singular voice in the stories they tell — while only using their experience on previous film sets and making YouTube videos.

One of these creators to come out of this new era is Chris Stuckmann, a movie reviewer and YouTuber who has carved out his place in modern-day film criticism. While he is renowned for critiquing films, he had never made one.

That is, until “Shelby Oaks,” his directorial debut that launches a new voice in horror.

Written by Stuckmann and his wife, Samantha Elizabeth, and acquired by NEON after Stuckmann crowdfunded the initial production, “Shelby Oaks” deals with the disappearance of a paranormal hunter, Riley — Sarah Durn — and a sister — Camille Sullivan — who’s willing to overcome anything to get her back, even if many presume her to be dead.

Directorial debuts usually take great risks — that most of the time don’t end up as intended for audiences. If you want to make your presence known, you do things that most people wouldn’t dare to think of. In the case of Stuckmann, he frames the first third of the film like a documentary, staging interviews and clips of paranormal events with Riley and her team, the Paranormal Paranoids.

Not only does this bold choice work, but it’s some of the most exhilarating 20-30 minutes of a movie that I’ve seen this year.

Stuckmann plays with his audience because we expect a classical horror setup, not a broadcast segment that gives us background on Riley and her mission in life. He slowly builds tension, and we have no idea what this is leading toward.

It’s not until a man shows up at Mia’s — Riley’s sister — door with a gun in the middle of filming the fictional documentary that this acquired and bottled up suspense is finally released, and we revert back to the traditional horror tropes that acclaimed directors like James Wan use commonly in their films.

The rest of the film lays itself out more conventionally, only utilizing the original framework briefly at the end. It mutates into a thriller, with Mia playing detective as we learn more about her life and her search for Riley.

While it definitely doesn’t reach the energy it had at the beginning, if you have a good reason to bring a movie back to earth, you must be ready to bring it back up again. As we shuffle through prisons, old VHS tapes and abandoned amusement parks, the plot thickens until we reach its climactic finale.

While I understand the reasoning for the ending, and it is exciting, it does seem copied and pasted from other great films like Hereditary. Dealing with cult-like tropes is not new for horror, but each film that uses this should attempt to reinvent it into something new.

This has a near identical setup as Hereditary, pagan ceremonies and all included. Even though I did appreciate the homage, it lacked the originality that much of the movie is filled with. While I wouldn’t consider it a disappointment, it definitely doesn’t do the entire movie justice. It deserved a much better conclusion.

But, like I said: Debuts are filled with great risks, and many of the risks taken here landed very well.

Is “Shelby Oaks” perfect? No, far from it. However, if this is telling of the potential Stuckmann has in filmmaking, we’re going to be in for a treat as audiences get Stuckmannized.

Studios need to be looking at the YouTubers who made videos we used to watch as children for someone to helm their next horror project, because people like Stuckmann and others are leading a new crop of filmmakers for this generation.

Joshua Abraham is a kinesiology senior and opinion columnist for The Battalion.