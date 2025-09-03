Satire: Don’t flop like a fish your freshman year

Have I got a story for you, Ags!

Ever wondered what the definitive guide to having an amazing freshman year is? Well, I’ve got the list for you.

I can guarantee that following the advice listed below will not only give you the true Aggie experience but also impress us upperclassmen with your impeccable knowledge of Texas A&M and its many traditions.

Throwing fits: Aggie edition

To be the best, you have to dress the best. Fashion is everything at A&M, and you need to make sure your outfits slay to make a good impression.

Maroon and white are cool, but there is an even better color if you want to catch an Aggie’s eye: Burnt orange is in and is a great conversation starter at Midnight Yell or a home football game.

You might get called a blue-haired liberal hippie, but that is actually a compliment here at A&M.

You should also be thinking about accessories. A hip and cool backpack should be your go-to look at Northgate and the “crazy” frat parties that we have. You never know when a physics textbook is needed while playing beer pong or throwing dice.

Save a horse, ride the bus

Getting around A&M can be a struggle for our beloved freshmen; however, there are some important rules to know when riding the bus. When you need to get off at a stop, don’t press the stop button, because the bus driver can read your mind.

Also, you shouldn’t wear deodorant on a hot summer day because the smell is really distracting and can give other bus riders a headache.

12th Man, take the wheel

Now, public transportation is cool and all, but most Aggies have a car. Driving in College Station is actually really difficult, and you should be on guard at all times.

When turning right onto Texas Avenue from University Drive, always remember to stop. Ignore the fact that this turn is a protected lane and hold your dominance for at least 30 seconds to make sure it is totally safe to turn.

When I do this myself, I am always comforted by the symphony of honking horns, which shows that the rest of my fellow Aggies have my back and all support my decision.

Mugging down 101

Dating at A&M can be a struggle for many of our freshmen, but it’s easy once you follow these guidelines. I’m here to make sure you do it right, so be sure to adhere to all of them.

Now, I know most of you have seen those oddly dressed, bald boys walking around our campus. They are called the Corps of Cadets, and they are in desperate need of a woman’s attention.

This is some advice for the lady Aggies! Make sure the Corps boy you pick to date isn’t one of those gross humanities majors. You can’t be dating someone bald and broke, so make sure he has the earnings potential to make you a rich military wife.

Secured a date with your Corps boy? There are some essential Aggie date spots you’ll want to go to before they become trendy with the rest of your class.

My personal favorite is having a romantic picnic on the Memorial Student Center lawn. This gives you a good chance to people-watch as you eat MSC Chick-fil-A.

Small talk is also really important for Corps boys. Make sure to impress him by mentioning that you are technically a sophomore by hours, so it is apparent that you were way better than him in high school.

If things get a little steamy, think about going up to the third floor of Evans. It is very quiet up there except for the occasional wail of a stressed-out engineering student.

Being a freshman means learning all of the amazing traditions that A&M has to offer. Stand out by being the same as everyone else, and follow these tips if you want to have the best time in college!

Wyatt Pickering is a business honors and finance junior and opinion writer for The Battalion.