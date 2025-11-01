Satire: Merriam-Webster is the embodiment of American exceptionalism, avant-gardism

Merriam-Webster defines the state of being au courant as that in which one is “keenly aware of and responsive to the latest developments” of a particular matter. The term is of French origin, with the direct translation being “with the current.”

Synonyms include: abreast, up-to-date, trendy and hip.

“The Merriam-Webster Collegiate Dictionary, 12th edition, will be an au courant reference work that will merit veneration in its judicious inclusion of tasteful entries” would be a highly relevant and entirely legitimate sentential example of the aforementioned term in use.

No cap.

This latest dictionary update is set to be published just next month, more than two decades since its predecessor, the 11th edition, was released in 2003.

America has since experienced a multitude of major cultural events — such as the introduction of the iPhone to the consumer market, the explosion of social media, the mass adoption of streaming platforms and the proliferation of social justice movements — that have each made invaluable contributions to the current lexicon.

Accordingly, with the newest addition to its shelf, America’s most reputable dictionary publishing company has gifted its extensive and loyal readership with a comprehensive terminology list epitomizing modern society’s exemplary intellectual advancements.

For instance, confirmed to be among the 5,000 words and 1,000 phrases newly included in the updated catalog are “doomscroll,” “rizz,” “dad bod,” “side-eye,” “cancel culture,” “simp,” “FYP” and “WFH.”

Merriam-Webster is the most recent reference source to undertake this venture, with the Cambridge and Oxford English Dictionaries most notably rolling out pop culture expressions such as “collab,” “skibidi,” “delulu,” “bingo card,” “broligarchy,” “lewk” and “tradwife” in their respective linguistic repertoire revamps earlier this year.

And it’s worth mentioning that this 5-pound, 10.35 x 7.50 x 2.09-inch, 1,856-page microcosm of the English language has only so much capacity for vocabulary to be input and to, by its selective nature, represent contemporary linguistic excellence.

Consequently, naught but the most highbrow of words encapsulating the greatest scope of rhetorical prowess make the cut — as exemplified by the sample provided above.

It is thus reassuring to imagine that when generations of not just Americans, but people of all nationalities, and from all corners of the world, slip into the pages of this book in the distant future, they will likely be left speechless.

“Is this truly a compilation of the most widely used rhetoric of the era?” they’ll ask. And the disbelief in their tone will be of awe, of that I’m certain.

Fitted with sophisticated thumb notches and a characteristic crimson red linen cover, it will be a direct reflection of America as it is now: just as refined and bound together without as within, and every bit as organized and full of meaning.

The 12th edition of the Merriam-Webster Collegiate Dictionary will be, for our descendants, the most telling impression of our current mainstream cultural pillars, a glimpse at our finest achievements — highest rates of mental health issues, artificial intelligence mastery and shortest attention spans — and most pressing concerns — man versus bear, TikTok influencer scandals and fashion faux pas.

And who do we have to thank for this, for steering us down this primrose path? Who deserves the credit for what has become of the English language and, by correlation, the meretricious outlook of our intellectual prosperity?

Why, none other than the leading voices of Gen Alpha and Gen Z, of course!

But how does a word receive its own entry in the prestigious Merriam-Webster Collegiate Dictionary, anyway? It must be used — a lot. Editors track which terms and phrases appear the most often and the most consistently in a wide range of discourse and contexts, and those with the greatest number of tallies earn a spot in the book.

So, as Gen Z and Gen Alpha enlarge their sphere of influence in the prevailing forms of media — especially those of digital and audio — they plant lexical seeds that propagate swiftly, effectively rooting themselves in our modern language.

Similar to, say, the growth of English ivy, if you will.

And Merriam-Webster has certainly not confined itself to spreading its knowledge only via print, having taken a page out of the younger generations’ book and established a reputation on social media platforms with its enlightening posts.

Ultimately, the approaching publication of Merriam-Webster’s new — and improved — Collegiate Dictionary may do more than just define today’s widespread terminology; it could also be definitive for America’s prospects.

So, what do the next revisions have in store for us, I wonder — beyond reading for the plot, of course?

Hankering for a dystopian novel, anyone?

Maeva Elizabé is a neuroscience junior and chemistry minor and opinion writer for The Battalion.