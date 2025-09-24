Satire: Sleep is for the weak, blue light is forever

“Blink, blink.”

You swear you can hear your eyelids descend, the minuscule movement obnoxiously loud in the quiet of your room.

It’s 2 a.m., and you have yet to sleep.

First, the squeaking of the overhead fan drove you crazy. So you turned it off, willing to sweat through your sheets rather than listen to the slow, drawn-out squ-eee-ee-eak as the motor turned in yet another revolution.

Then, your roommate’s headboard started pounding against the wall, the rhythm slowing down and speeding up like a car sputtering to life, trying its hardest to start. You plugged your ears with cotton swabs — your airpods unfortunately dead — as you laid there looking like a cartoon character. Thankfully, the horror show came to a close with a hoarse “mmaaaaaaa” from the room above.

And now, everything is quiet except for you, hyperaware of every breath and every blink.

Finally becoming exasperated as the hours tick by that much slower, you pull out your phone — willing yourself to mentally and physically waste away in front of a screen with some much-needed entertainment.

Soon, a headache will bloom, but the TikTok edits of Jacob and Bella being steamy will distract you for a time.

Feeling more awake, you fall down the YouTube rabbit hole. You begin to become addicted to the screen as it plays a compilation of the worst tattoos ever given on “Ink Masters,” only briefly looking up to notice the clock has struck 4 a.m.

After you tire of that, you find yourself drawn to some dramione fan fic — or daminette for my younger crowd. “One more chapter,” you whisper to yourself, your heroine-like addiction for enemies-to-lovers and complicated love triangles making you twitch.

All the while, sleep continues to evade you.

You feel tired, but not truly tired. Really, you could put paper clips in your eyes and stay up the whole night. I know you’ve contemplated it even though you’ll never tell anyone.

That outrageous thought is following you to your grave, which may be sooner than expected if you fail your biochemistry final.

Realistically, you need to sleep and get those seven hours doctors are always ranting about.

Nonetheless, as the clock beside your bed displays the time at 5:59 a.m., you know that you’re only going to be shooting for about an hour of sleep — especially when you remember your 8 a.m. attendance-mandatory Spanish class. The hour nap will revitalize you; you’ll get a whole new perspective on life.

So you turn off your phone and attempt once more to fall asleep. But as you lie awake, eyes boring into the ceiling, you still can’t sleep.

This is because the blue light — which is in TV screens, phones and computers alike — is keeping you wired. By exposing yourself to a constant stream of blue light, your release of melatonin is suppressed.

Melatonin is the handy-dandy hormone that makes it so you can fall asleep instead of lying awake at night, stuck counting sheep. It’s a necessity because, let’s face it, you would not make a good livestock guardian dog. I know you’d pee your pants if you saw a fox.

So if you’re the student staring blankly at your computer screen as you attempt — and fail — to complete your fourth and final homework problem that has taken you a good seven hours at this point — shout out engineering majors — you might as well give up on trying to sleep. Have fun stressing out instead!

The only hope is printing out all your homework or convincing your professor to stop assigning homework. And really, let’s shoot for the latter, it’s more environmentally friendly. You don’t want to be branded as a tree killer.

The other more realistic option is to start popping those melatonin gummies. With luck on your side, you could be asleep within the hour!

Although, by then, you’re definitely not waking up for class in time. So better yet, don’t sleep. Chug three Red Bulls, ignore the erratic pounding of your heart and head to class.

