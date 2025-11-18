Satire: Why I run

I just ran a half-marathon, and it was one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done.

As someone who has played different sports, each at multiple levels of difficulty, nothing could compare to the happiness and joy I felt crossing the finish line after over two hours of steep inclines, leg cramps and contemplation of calling the paramedics to carry me home.

There are many reasons why people run these races that cause physical torment; some people race to support and bring awareness to different charities, others run for their family or their mental health. A few even use the opportunity to celebrate and treat it like a night out at Northgate.

But none of these describe me. I got into running because of an experience that motivated me to start and improve my performance: In the middle of Texas, at a place that I will not disclose for multiple reasons, lies an abandoned town that was used by the government as a testing ground for cultivating new types of crops. Greenhouses stretch across the town, each dedicated to a new type of crop set to be unveiled to the world.

In early 2020, this program the town hosted was shut down to reallocate funding towards a COVID-19 vaccine, which makes sense in retrospect. The program was never rebooted, and this town that was blooming with greenery and livelihood was left abandoned for years.

I came across this town on a road trip and spent a day in it. Walking round the greenhouses was calming — too calming. I needed to see something exciting, something that would create noise.

A spectacle, you might say.

I pulled out my lighter and opened the flame, pulling it closer to the plastic that entraps the crops in the greenhouse. When the two touched, a fire spread throughout the entire area. Environmentalists would hate me, but it was one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen. I was alone, in the middle of nowhere, watching smoke touch the heavens.

Well, I thought I was alone.

I started to hear sirens, and I could hear them coming closer. I began to take off, but it seemed like I was in a losing battle. The cops surrounded me, pinned me to the ground and took me into their station. I lost this race.

I was sentenced to a $1,000 fine for the damages, as I plead not guilty and my lawyer argued that I tripped on a wire that led to the fire, which worked to some degree. This should’ve never happened, and I should’ve never been caught.

So, I started training. Every. Single. Day.

Mile after mile started accumulating on my Strava profile, gaining every reward I could obtain on the app. Not only did my mileage start increasing, but my pace strengthened too. I was not going to let anything stop me, not like it did before.

In the gym, I pushed the heaviest of weights. Every week, I would increase my maximum squat by at least 100 pounds and my maximum bench press by 50 pounds, building muscle so that in the case the police would catch me, which should be an oddity, I could muscle my way out of it.

I switched my running terrain from road running to trail running, stimulating the type of environment that I would be in once I lit that greenhouse ablaze. I saw a bear on my trail run, and I managed to outrun it with a piece of raw meat in my hands for added temptation for the bear. If a bear couldn’t stop me, what human could?

I bought the new Nike Alphaflys, and it was one of the greatest purchases I’ve ever made — this isn’t sponsored. After seeing a running influencer talk about it, I spent $300 on the shoes and $1,000 on a Garmin watch to track everything, with some leg sleeves and a sleeveless running shirt to go with it, too. Look good, feel good.

After five months of training, it was game time.

I went back to that same abandoned town, with a bucket of lighter fluid and a box of matches. I found a section of greenhouses that wasn’t burned, and started to pour the fluid out.

As I prepared to light the place on fire, I heard the sirens. They anticipated me. Multiple swarms of cop cars filled the field, and the only thing I needed to do was drop the match.

They started racing towards me. I dropped the match, a chain reaction of combustion instantly spreading. I pressed start on my Garmin and I took off, my legs stronger than ever and my heart cool as ice. I could hear the cops behind me, but I wasn’t going to let them get me again.

My acceleration increased as their pants faded behind me. I could feel the wind across my face as I passed the flying birds above me. I was the spectacle now, not the burning piece of glory behind me. I was the one on fire, my feet sparking the ground like a match strikes a matchbox.

I wasn’t running anymore. I was flying.

When I looked back, they were nowhere to be seen. I ran the race and became victorious. It was the greatest feeling one could imagine, an adrenaline like no other.

After my triumphant achievement, I decided to transfer my skills to half-marathon running. I ended up finishing second in my age group because the first-place person trained by running the entire length of Earth. There are some people you just can’t outrun, and I can live with that.

To kids that may read this and want to start running too: do it. If you train hard enough, no one will be able to catch you. Hell, you might even outrun all your troubles just like I did. And one day, if you’re lucky enough, you might get featured on #RunTok.

Stay hard.

Joshua Abraham is a kinesiology senior and opinion columnist for The Battalion.