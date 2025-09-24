Satire: Why Pool is the greatest sport to ever exist

What defines a sport? Is it the points system, the audience, the rules or the players? Can we limit the art of competition to these strict requirements, or can we as a society loosen our fascination with modern-day sports and consider a centuries-old game?

This ancient game, with no single creator, has evolved over time with humanity. The masters of knowledge that came before us have refined this game to its absolute pure form: pool on the eight-foot table.

No sport can match its grandeur and sacredness amongst the crowded ale halls; the isolated homes of the casual player and the tournaments for champions.

Basketball, a mere dribbling of a ball to shoot in a hoop for points.

Baseball, swinging a bat only to miss a small ball that doesn’t guarantee a score.

Football, a hyper-aggressive meat contest to see who can stampede upon the other team more viciously in order to get points.

Soccer, a technique-only skill contest in which each team shows off how much they can flaunt a ball around.

Tennis, a pointless exercise in futility of hitting a ball back-and-forth until someone gives up out of existential exhaustion.

The list goes on in its mediocrity, each sport having one fatal flaw in its structure: accessibility.

Pool is a game that any novice can understand; even a five-year-old child can reach over a table, hit the cue ball with the stick and get the second ball into the pocket. Plain and simple. You don’t need a particular physical build — you can weigh 300 pounds and master this wonderful game.

Not only can you angle shots like a civil engineer constructing a bridge, but you can also create beautiful works of art with each strike of the cue stick.

A typical game of pool starts off with a break, accomplished by hitting the white ball on the other end of the table — the cue ball. The break serves to distribute the balls evenly along the table to allow players to hit their shots. Your goal after making a shot after break is to call either of two ball patterns: solids and stripes.

Depending on their position after break, whichever pattern you choose decides the game. If you are lucky enough to receive the first pick, you immediately have the advantage.

If you choose the winning pattern, you can easily make shots in succession until nothing except your opponent’s pattern remains. It’s not rocket science, it’s just a pool game.

You try to make every solid/stripe ball in the six pockets placed symmetrically throughout the table until you reach the eight-ball. If you call the pocket and make the shot, you win the game.

That satisfying sound of a ball going into a pocket, like a puzzle piece falling into place; it defeats any inferior sound of victory you could find in the lesser sports. It defines you, it completes you. Before you know it, you’re practicing for hours on end.

However, becoming fascinated with the game and its accessibility aren’t the only reasons it’s so goated. It also succeeds in being the easiest shortcut to crushing someone’s ego.

Because pool tables are typically found in bars, and men are almost always in a bar, it becomes a game of pride over the other opponent — something to be proud of winning.

Men are adamant to escape the stresses of everyday life, ranging from their nagging wives to their dead-end jobs. Therefore, they become obsessed with finding a casual pastime to occupy their thoughts, and that divine light shines onto their souls and they see the beauty of the pool game. They become attached to it, obsessed with it beyond any of their other material possessions.

It’s similar to taking care of a child: If you see them accomplishing great things in life, you become proud of them. The more you win, and learn every curve and angle of a pool table, the more you become attached to it, like you’ve owned the game — created it, even.

The players you can compete against range from amateur to professional since everyone has varying levels of exposure to true pool players. If you defeat one of them, they instantly feel deflated, like you killed their best friend. Not only can you hurt their ego by beating them, but doing it in one turn adds insult to injury.

That’s right, you can easily beat someone in pool in one turn. It doesn’t matter which variation it is; if you’ve mastered the game and the balls are distributed evenly along the table after break, it will happen.

You too can channel your inner James Dean and crush your opponents in such a satisfying way you’ll never play another sport again. If you want federal aura, then pool is your game. Play it today, in a bar near you!

Killian Netherton is an English and psychology junior and opinion writer for The Battalion.