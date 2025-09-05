Opinion: We are all performative males

The moment that is “performative males” has aroused the curiosity and amusement of millions of chronically online students. That is to say — it’s caught a lot of attention.

The joke, at its core, pokes fun at “fake feminism” from men. Women today — rightfully so — tend to be skeptical of “I’m just different” and “it insists upon itself” men and their authenticity, or lack thereof. As such, the purpose of the joke was to unapologetically criticize the nonsensical nature of “dropping” one’s feminist literature at the feet of women and expecting praise in return.

“Ladies, ladies … one at a time, please!” ahh attitude.

Ultimately, the joke was intended to decry moral posturing toward women and label it as ick-inducing and insufferable.

Since its inception, the phrase “performative male” has always been used derogatorily and never sparingly. Everything seems to “give” performative male now — even wired headphones and loafers paired with ankle socks. However, the joke has since been co-opted.

Students at universities have even hosted their own performative male competitions, gathering in a real-life version of “King of Fools” in search of their own Quasimodo.

Students sport iconic thrifted flannels and show off their slew of “liberal-coded” trinkets — digital cameras, beaded bracelets, printed tote bags, Labubus and barely-scratched skateboards. It is the seventh ring of consumerist hell packaged in plastic layers of irony.

To offer their most authentic imitation, competitors aesthetically sip iced matcha lattes and complete the look with a copy of Virginia Woolf’s “A Room of One’s Own” dangling out of their back pocket.

Competitors occupy the circle as spectators cheer on. In sync, they manifest the performative male as it were a deity — one that if worshiped hard enough might produce a bountiful harvest.

The joke was supposed to reveal how ludicrous fake allyship has become, yet it has spiraled into something completely different.

For something to be a joke that people can be in on, those people would have to know exactly what it is that they are criticizing. Likewise, the point of humor — at least good humor — is to reveal a truth. That truth is usually something that most people are not willing to say unless it is basked in irony — that is, humor.

The execution of this joke by these men does not reveal a truth, but rather simply devolves into making fun of those men who possess an alternative style — often, these styles are associated with femininity, queerness and progressive politics.

This co-opted version of the joke reeks of a gross, long-standing history of penalizing women and queer folks for acting outside of their enforced gender norms. The execution is also not contained in or made in reference to the original joke. It is not real humor; rather, it now just serves as its own punchline that shames effeminate men.

Embracing a version of femininity as a man is not something that is widely accepted. At the end of the day, these anti-performative male people are recycling the same degenerate sentiment as they have always done — just in a more acceptable fashion.

Ironically — without even realizing it — the men who mock performative males quickly become the object they so desperately want to criticize. Make no mistake, these people are no better than your average performative male. They are self-proclaimed class clowns. They are still virtue signaling.

They put on the exact same clothes and jewelry of so-called performative males, but claim they’re only doing it ironically. Apparently, when straight, cisgender men do it, it is magically acceptable, tolerable and just a joke. They proudly become the “performative performative male” that is, spoiler alert, still performative.

“It’s just a joke, guys! It’s for the bit, I swear!” ahh defense while spinning a Mitski vinyl.

That — if anything — is the most crucial flaw of the performative male joke as it currently exists. The truth is, everyone is performative to a certain degree, no matter how you choose to identify. We all care about our appearances and impressions; human beings perform and to do so is not necessarily feminine — in fact, nothing really is.

Wearing floral scents isn’t inherently feminine in the same way that wearing musky cologne isn’t inherently masculine. Really, when did reading in public and wearing wired headphones become feminine or coded as something for performative males?

The root of the performative male crisis is the antiquated lie of femininity versus masculinity. To avoid feeling emasculated, men require women — and more recently performative males — to exist in order to concretize a separation between themselves and others, feeding a superiority complex. Nonetheless, they are the same as those they criticize — they are the performative males that they believe they are making fun of.

At the end of the day, we are all performative — all dressing up and putting on a mask. What hinges on this performativeness is the thing we call gender. We create gender.

Simply put, everyone is a performative male.

We can either embrace it or be massive losers about it. Let men perform in any emotional or aesthetic capacity the way you would generally let women perform without having to turn everything into a joke. It’s okay to be chalant and care about the things you like.

Today, everyone else is generally more aware of the fragility of traditional gender norms, given the popular memeification of the performative male. If we really want everyone to move toward freedom and an authentic way of living, we all need to realize that social masks exist along with certain social prejudices.

Most importantly, we should accomplish this without digressing into and reinscribing traditional gender dynamics yet again. Reject modernity, reject tradition and embrace authenticity by escaping the trap of irony. Otherwise, we risk creating a world that punishes us for existing.

Sidney Uy is a philosophy junior and opinion writer for The Battalion