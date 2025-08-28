Why failure should be your goal for this year

It’s that time of year, Ags!

The dawn of a new school year is upon us, and with it, new possibilities. Whether you’re starting college as a freshman or approaching your last year on campus, it’s a time of anticipation: We’re able to peek over the wall of prospect and look at what the future may entail.

With the new semester comes opportunities for growth — and whether it be academically, socially or spiritually, many of us try to set positive goals.

Goals are very important to me. Some people are able to walk through life with the assurance that things will go their way, but having a certain set of objectives written down to visualize my success is vital for me in achieving them. Not setting goals is the equivalent of shooting a basketball in a gym with no basketball hoop — what are you shooting at?

For some students, goals might include getting straight As, rushing a sorority or securing an internship. Personally, some targets that I hope to hit this year include breaking a six-minute mile, finishing my beer card at O’Bannon’s Taphouse and achieving at least a 160 on the LSAT. While everyone is different, we must all take a closer look at ourselves, figure out what is important to us and aim to better ourselves this year.

However, something I constantly see ignored is room to fail. Too many people want to achieve something but ignore the impending doom that something could go wrong, that you won’t hit that goal you’ve set.

Let’s take sororities, for example. With RushTok in full swing and each sorority on campus advocating why you should join their house, you might be inclined to try rushing next semester. You get the typical SEC rush outfit, practice talking to others in your mirror and commit to going full force during rush week. But what happens if you don’t get into any houses on bid day? Are you going to crash and burn, like we’ve heard so many do?

While it’s easy to fall into that trap, my suggestion is to use this experience of failure and turn it into something positive. I know not getting into Zeta Tau Alpha might feel like the end of the world, but if you’re able to channel what you learned from that experience into another avenue, then it can still be beneficial. When your favorite team loses, do they go into the locker room and just hope to get better? Obviously, they look at what they did wrong, focus on it during practice and work on turning that weakness into a strength. We should all be doing the same if we want to truly succeed this year.

Now, as I’m preaching from my soapbox, I must admit that this is easier said than done. Looking back at every time I’ve failed in my lifetime, did I turn them all into positive situations? No. There’ve been many times where I kicked myself for having a bad game or doing horribly on a test, and when I’ve ultimately felt so hopeless in my failure that I believed there was nothing I could do that would make me better.

Could I enter a deep state of depression if I don’t get the LSAT score I want? Possibly, and I’m not saying you aren’t allowed to be sad. But what I won’t do is think that just because I didn’t do well, it defines me.

Humans are so much more than the labels we try to box ourselves into; unlike words, we are definitionless. We don’t need to abide by arbitrary labels we think define us, and we certainly shouldn’t start when we fail.

It’s OK if you fail the test you studied 30 hours for. What you can’t do is keep going on with your life without addressing why you failed the exam. Failure wins when it keeps doing its job — failing. Don’t let it.

This year, fail in ways that you never even thought of before. Go and talk to that person you’ve been eyeing even though you think they might say no, just to know what rejection feels like. When you’re on a fast break, try and dunk the ball even though you’re only 5-foot-7. Who knows, maybe one day you’ll jump high enough to actually dunk it.

Goals only work when we acknowledge failure. Without it, we are just pieces of paper that are thrown in the trash instead of the recycling bin, waiting to rot in a landfill.

So, while I wish you many successes this year, I also wish you many failures. Let’s make this new academic year a time filled with defeat, accompanied by moments of growth. Strive to be the best you can be, even if it may take many tries to get there. Your future self will thank you for it.

Aggies, let’s fail this year, together.

Joshua Abraham is a kinesiology junior and opinion columnist for The Battalion.