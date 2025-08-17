10-on-10: A&M finds a way to win over Lamar despite penalty trouble

Last time Texas A&M soccer and Lamar met it was in the swamps of Southeast Texas, a bout that the Aggies took decisively 5-0.

This time the story took place at Ellis Field, and it was much different. The first half saw a competitive back-and-forth with no give, while the second half was a lot more heated after a pair of red cards were issued, resulting in a 10-on-10 match and not the traditional 11-on-11 most fans are used to.

But a hero emerged late in the 87th minute.

Junior UNLV transfer M Trinity Buchanan received the ball from junior Tulsa transfer forward Leah Diaz and junior Ole Miss transfer defender Hattie Patterson outside the left goal post as she drew in two Cardinal defenders and the goalkeeper. Buchanan then placed the chip shot perfectly as she took her angle and sunk the first and only goal of the night to seal the game for A&M.

“[Patterson] played the ball over the top, read my run, and because they were stepped so high there was space in between, so I just gritted it out, ran and found a gap and just tapped it in,” Buchanan said. “Once I got up there, then I found the angle for it.”

“It was exciting,” coach G Guerrieri said. “You can put it that way. It made it to where it was a lot of a lot more open space playing 10 vs. 10, and you got to give Lamar a ton of credit. I mean, [coach] Nathan [Kogut] and his guys really did a good job of creating a game plan that was going to kind of slow us down and make us kind of trip on ourselves a little bit. And you know, both teams had their chances.”

The first five minutes of the match were a constant defensive battle for Lamar, muddled with a few attempts to build an attack out of their backfield. The ball remained in the middle third of the pitch for the next five minutes, going back and forth while neither side could get quality shots.

Despite starting returning sophomore Sydney Fuller against Baylor, coach G Guerrieri went with junior Incarnate Word transfer Erica Defferding as goalkeeper for her first start in a maroon and white jersey.

Despite getting a few close looks at the goal, the Aggies’ offense continued to send balls sky high, or right at the opposing keeper.

Simple mistakes by the Fightin’ Farmers like playing the ball in the air to their new keeper and fouling unnecessarily led to a Cardinals’ shot in the 33rd minute that bounced off the crossbar and hit dead center above the arms of Defferding.

Lamar threatened to erase the zeros from the scoreboard several times in the last part of the half, but A&M’s defense held onto the line and responded with their own attack. More blunders like bad throw-ins, over-kicked corners and under-shot free kicks ended up wasting valuable time on the clock as the first half came to a close.

After a nice offensive sequence by the Aggies to start the second half, a skirmish in the 48th minute between Lamar’s junior midfielder Riley Wilson and Diaz prompted two different colored cards in the referee’s hand, and forced Lamar to play down a player after Wilson was issued a red.

Following the dispute, Diaz showed her tenacity again, but this time with her skill after she beat a Cardinal defender on her way to a low shot, just barely outside the left goalpost.

Freshman GK Eloise Bywater proved her starting status for Lamar with a diving leap to the upper left corner in the 54th minute, deflecting Diaz’ shot with the tips of her fingers.

After another hard foul, A&M’s junior F Taylor Jernigan was the next to exit the game with a red card, evening the game at 10 players a piece.

“Referees are doing their very best, and we’ve got to just respond to however they call things,” Guerrieri said. “I mean, I don’t know if it was good or bad, because it happened so fast, it was so far away from us. So I give [the referee] the benefit of the doubt.”

The last 30 minutes that followed were as physical as any in the second half, both teams battling for control as fatigue and emotions showed.

“Our players getting used to each other as a new team,” Guerrieri said. “You know, part of it is understanding how to play through the physicality of some of these games, and still being able to play and not getting caught up in the physical stuff.”

Despite a lock-down defensive front, Lamar didn’t produce a sufficient attack in the last half, outside of the successes of freshman center midfielder and Manchester, England, product Sophia Wilby who hit the crossbar from outside the 18-yard box.

Next, A&M will take on Texas State this Wednesday, Aug. 20th at 7:30 p.m., continuing its home stretch at Ellis Field.