12th man lands in 12th place in OFCC Fighting Illini Invitational

Texas A&M men’s golf claimed a 12th-place finish in its second tournament of the season at the OFCC Fighting Illini Invitational. Sophomore Wheaton Ennis had a standout performance, claiming a top-10 individual spot in an 81-player field.

After taking home the team title in their season opener two weeks ago, the Aggies returned to the course this weekend in Illinois. The Aggies were invited to the par-70 north course at Olympia Fields Golf Club to compete in the event hosted by Illinois.

All eyes were on junior Aaron Pounds after he claimed a tie for first place in A&M’s last tournament with an impressive 8-under three-day total and was named Southeastern Conference Player of the Week on Sept. 17.

Day 1

In the squad of five, Ennis broke through the pack on Day 1. With the help of three birdies during his round, he turned in an even-par round to finish in the top spot for the Maroon and White after Round 1.

Coming in just over par for the Maroon and White was Pounds, carding a 71. His back-to-back birdies on Hole 13 and 14 guided the remainder of his round smoothly.

Matching his 1-over par round was Aggie transfer junior Kris Kuvaas, who made his A&M debut after he spent his first two seasons in the West Coast Conference taking the course for Pepperdine. Last season he had a 71.40 scoring average and showed true with a 71 in his first tournament wearing maroon.

Senior Jamie Montojo and junior Jack Usner went stroke for stroke in Round 1, each with a 73 for the first 18. Despite some tribulations, they finished close to the pack.

The Aggies finished Round 1 in the middle of the field at a tie for sixth with a team total of 285. But with a lot of golf still to play, they were only six strokes out from first place.

Day 2

Opening up Round 2 on Saturday morning was Usner, who had a very similar round to his first. He had a sole birdie on Hole 5, leading him to another 73 for his second 18. Behind him on the tee was Montojo, who held a two stroke improvement during Round 2. He was able to steer away from the bogeys and turn in a 71.

Kuvaas and Pounds both shot a 74 during their second rounds. Kuvaas, with a seemingly smooth round, ran into some trouble on Hole 15 and ended up with a double bogey on the par-5.

Ennis improved during his second round, posting a better score than Day 1. Opening and closing the front nine with a birdie on Holes 1 and 9, he had few mistakes but caught some momentum after the turn as he recorded two birdies on Hole 11 and 13.

Hole 13 turned some luck for the Fightin’ Farmers on Day 2, as three out of five Aggies took the simple 2 on the par-3.

Finishing up the first 36, Ennis once again led the Aggies into the clubhouse with an impressive 68 and a tie for eighth, just 3 strokes off the leading spot. A&M started to shy away from the top, finishing in the bottom half of the field of 15 in a tie for ninth.

Day 3

As the final round opened up, the Aggies were still scoping out a top-10 finish. Montojo and Usner struggled throughout their rounds, turning in scores much higher than their previous two days, which didn’t help the Maroon and White bounce up the leaderboard.

Montojo, with a double bogey on Hole 6, couldn’t find any birdies to help his round. He ended with a 77 for Day 3 and at 11-over for the tournament.

Usner stumbled on Holes 14 and 15, suffering a triple bogey on the 450-yard par-4 and a quadruple-bogey on the 576-yard par-5. The extra strokes didn’t help his three-day total, as he finished with an 81 for Round 3 and concluded at 17-over for the three days.

Kuvaas and Pounds once again had similar rounds, each shooting a 72. The two juniors drew up a total of 7-over for the three-day tournament.

Ennis turned in the best scores for the Aggies all three days, shooting a 71 in the final round and concluding at 1-under for the entirety of the tournament. 6 strokes out of first place, Ennis landed in a tie for ninth place.

The Aggies found themselves towards the bottom of the 15-team field in 12th place. They had a three-day total of 863 and were 29 strokes off of the top spot.

With a stacked field in just their second tournament of the season, the Aggies will now shift the focus to their tournament next week on Monday, Sept. 29 as they compete in the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational.