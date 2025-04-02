A dress rehearsal

Following a promising 2024 season, Texas A&M volleyball returned to Reed Arena to start its spring campaign. The Aggies prepared for the upcoming slate of opponents with an intrasquad scrimmage. This resulted in a heavily-contested match between every Aggie’s two favorite colors, Maroon and White.

Coach Jamie Morrison rotated his players between both teams throughout the six sets, making the final result largely irrelevant. However, the 12th Man learned several things about the roster.

First, senior opposite hitter Logan Lednicky is still dominant. Coming off of a season that earned her Second Team All-American honors, the George Ranch product picked up right where she left off.

On top of her box score impact, Lednicky showed leadership on the court. Between communicating during points and encouraging in between serves, the senior kept her teammates on the same page. This impact was seen immediately with her team comfortably winning the first two sets.

While Lednicky’s form represents a continuation from the previous season, sophomore Kyndal Stowers’ performance demonstrates the teams’ growth since their tournament exit. Stowers, an outside hitter who spent last season playing for the Baylor Bears, joined the Aggies through the transfer portal.

Her first action for the Aggies was electric. While lacking the consistency of her more experienced teammates, Stowers made up for it with a combination of elite vertical athleticism and rock-solid technique. The Denton native will be a player to watch during the upcoming season.

Later on, an unusual face made an impact for the Aggies: assistant coach Jeff Fiorenza. The second-year A&M coach brought a new flavor to the White team. A combination of blocks, kills and timely passing saw his side narrowly win. If NCAA men’s volleyball ever comes to College Station, he should be the first call if he has eligibility left.

Another interesting factor during the match was the impact of the 12th Man. While the overall crowd was much smaller than the typical Reed Arena audience, they left their mark on the game. From screaming during serves, rounds of chants and an acapella rendition of “Monster Block” offered the new additions a glimpse into Reed at its rowdiest.

Finally, senior libero Ava Underwood performed in an exemplary manner. The 12th woman contributed her typical rock-solid defense and passing, but the quietness of Reed Arena allowed another part of her game to shine.

Underwood’s communication was impressive throughout the night, specifically with Stowers. The more experienced Underwood repeatedly talked to her younger colleague in between points. Underwood’s depth of experience will not only help Stowers adapt to A&M’s system but also improve as a player.

At the end of a successful dress rehearsal, the Aggies looked prepared to take on the remainder of the spring slate. Consistent performances from the returners and exciting cameos from newcomers should make Aggie fans excited to see the team in action.

Fortunately, the Aggies are back in action on Saturday, April 5, with a doubleheader versus TCU and SMU at Reed Arena.