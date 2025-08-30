A tale of two receivers: Mario Craver and KC Concepion led A&M to a season-opening win against UTSA

Despite a rough start that resulted in only a two-score difference at halftime, No. 19 Texas A&M football fought through adversity in its defense and worked out a win over UTSA, 42-24, behind a monstrous performance by the new receiving corps.

The Aggie offense took the field first and did not impress the 12th Man initially after a costly holding penalty followed by two failed dump passes to running backs, senior Le’Veon Moss and redshirt sophomore Ruben Owens, resulted in a quick three-and-out.

A back-and-forth punting affair eventually led to a 82-yard touchdown return by one of the newest additions to the wide receiver room, junior KC Concepion. Once the transfer from NC State reached the A&M sideline, six points were guaranteed.

“Once KC got that punt return and offense got one job going, we were just like a well-oiled machine,” junior WR Mario Craver said. “We were just rolling.”

However, the Roadrunners sought out success through the air.

Redshirt junior quarterback Owen McCown marched his squad down the field with a big-time throw to redshirt junior tight end and local College Station product Houston Thomas. The 56-yard drive culminated in a successful field goal attempt from redshirt sophomore kicker Michael Petro.

Still appearing one-dimensional on offense, redshirt sophomore QB Marcel Reed made miracles happen in the middle of the field with a tight-window throw to Nebraska transfer and graduate TE Nate Boerkircher.

The connection from Reed to his new receiving corps proved vital early with two more large gains, another to Concepion to set up a 14-yard touchdown pass to Craver.

UTSA not only ate up valuable time on the clock on the next drive, but also kept their foot on the gas with a 15-yard rush to the back of the endzone, courtesy of senior RB Robert Henry Jr.

With eight minutes left in the half and only four points separating the two teams, the Fightin’ Farmers noticeably felt the pressure and in turn, picked up some slack. They did so first via the hands of Moss with a 12-yard rush, then with a sling-shot 20-yard throw to redshirt freshman WR Ashton Bethel-Roman from Reed.

The drive was capped off with a mostly horizontal, 31-yard receiving touchdown to Concepion to push the score to 21-10.

“We have an explosive receiver room this season,” Reed said. “They showed that. I got them the ball only five yards off the line of scrimmage, and they turned it [into] 30, 40-yard plays.”

Back on the other end of the ball, defensive pressure finally forced UTSA’s o-line to crumble as senior linebacker Scooby Williams secured his first tackle for loss of the season.

Despite pressures, the Roadrunners found more success behind Henry Jr. as he broke through the defensive line on his way to a 22-yard gain as he hugged the sideline.

Hopes of another touchdown before the end of the first half faded for UTSA after a long throw from McCown was broken up by junior safety Marcus Ratcliffe.

At the half, the obvious hindrance for the Aggies was the success on the ground, or the lack thereof. Moss, in his return after an ACL injury last season, only amounted one run for 12 yards and the rest of the backfield only showed 18 yards between three other rushers.

The Runners came out in a blaze to start the second half as Henry Jr. exposed the middle of the field and took advantage of coach Mike Elko’s call for a blitz with a 75-yard house call.

“We really just misfit a lot of stuff,” senior LB Tauren York said. “That’s what happens when we haven’t played football in nine months. But we definitely got it cleaned up in the second half.”

Craver opened up towards the end, totaling 8 catches for 122 yards while he provided a much-needed WR1 option.

“I think they’re two talented kids,” Elko said about the one-two punch provided by Craver and Concepion. “They were two talented kids that we targeted, that we coveted, that we thought would have a huge impact on what we were doing around here. Obviously, I think now that’ll draw some attention, which will be really good and free up some of the other weapons we have too.”

In the struggles to revive a lost running game, Owens pushed his team past the pylons with a 30-yard gain, setting up a four-down push for seven points as the Aggies loomed near the goal line.

Fourth-down magic. That’s what anyone would call the gutsy play-call that led to redshirt junior TE Theo Melin Öhrström’s first score of the season.

Now up 28-17, Reed continued to find receivers in the flats — specifically Craver — for a 24-yard catch and then a screen-throw to the outside as he bobbed and weaved through defenders en-route to a 22-yard touchdown catch.

The touchdown pass was Marcel’s fourth of the game, tying his career-game total and increasing the Maroon lead to 35 as later scores did nothing to change the trajectory of the season opener’s outcome.

“I think a lot of the big question marks showed to be good.” Elko said. “I think we wanted to get more explosive on offense, we did. We wanted to get more explosive in the return game, we did. We wanted to see Marcel throw the ball a little bit better, he did. It’s a good way to start the season.”

Next up on the chopping block for A&M is Utah State on Sept. 6, at 11:45 a.m. on the SEC Network.