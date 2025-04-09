A taste of what’s to come

Texas A&M baseball has pivoted in the batter’s box and in its recent series, slamming the ball into back-to-back run-rule wins. Following a 14-1 landslide over Sam Houston and a pair of consecutive victories over then-No. 1 Tennessee that totalled 26 runs driven in for the Maroon and White, the Aggies will now turn their attention to the floundering South Carolina Gamecocks as they flock into town.

Starving for their first Southeastern Conference win in a season from hell, the Fightin’ Farmers embraced a classic eight-run comeback in their first game against Kentucky on March 28, trailing fire around the bags and setting Olsen Field smoking with a 9-7 coup.

The conquest was resettled by the Wildcats, however, shoving A&M to the trenches with successive beatings of 14-11 in the second game and 10-5 in the third.. Nevertheless, the series was not without its successes.

Junior center fielder Jace LaViolette roped the 57th dinger of his career, breaking A&M’s career home run record. Soaring at 89 mph off the bat and 393 ft into the bleachers, the hit got the 12th Man on its feet and brought an earned smile to the junior’s face as he rounded the bags in triumph.

On the road to Knoxville.

The first game at Lindsey Nelson Stadium didn’t go well for A&M, who was run-ruled by Tennessee 10-0. But the loss would be a wake-up call for the Maroon and White as it would go on to collect eleven home runs and steal the doubleheader Saturday with a score of 9-3, followed by a grand finale wrapping at 17-6 with Tennessee stumbling behind an eleven-run deficit.

The bases continued to be charged with Aggie magic as they took to the road again, letting all of Huntsville know they were in town — pulling another win out of the hat. The game totaled 14 A&M runs driven in to shadow the Bearkats single homer secured by senior right fielder Brady Christensen in the belly of the first inning.

The Fightin’ Farmers shouldered only four strikeouts measured against an Orange and White dozen, being handed five runs in the top of the fourth by junior right-handed pitcher Garrett Baumann in the circle. RBI doubles by sophomore designated hitter Caden Sorrell drilled Aggie cleats into the dirt and points onto the board. Sorrell shocked the stands with his return from a lingering hamstring injury, his presence at the plate a key component in A&M’s offensive table-turn.

Such sweet success has the Aggies staring down the beak of “Sir Big Spur” at a potential series sweep against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

But what are black and garnet feathers bringing to the plate?

South Carolina sits 2-2 on the week, having defeated the Presbyterian Blue Hose 11-1 in a run-rule victory at Founders Park and carrying the good vibes into its most recent win in the starting matchup against Mississippi State.

The Gamecocks headed back to the hotel Friday night with a 7-3 score guiding them into the remaining games, which were claimed by the Bulldogs, who slugged five home runs in Game 2 and sealed the series with a mercy-rule win the following day, burying the Gamecocks, 6-0.

So how are the Aggies looking?

Last year’s bout between South Carolina and A&M was played away at Founders Park, A&M claiming victory in two of the three battles. The closing game in the 2024 series ended in a narrow loss, with South Carolina pulling ahead by one in a final score of 6-5.

The Aggies are tied at a 12-12 win-loss ratio against the Gamecocks, with better success secured outside the state than at Olsen Field.

So will the Maroon and White be able to dish out defeat at home in College Station? They certainly hope to, preparing to face the Garnet and Black with hot bats, fast gloves and smart pitches on April 10, at 7 p.m.