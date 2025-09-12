Aggies begin SEC play with loss to Bulldogs

Texas A&M soccer opened up Southeastern Conference play in front of the 12th Man at Ellis Field as they hosted No. 24 Georgia for the annual Fish Camp game. The Bulldogs dominated the Aggies, eating them alive, 3-0.

The Aggies hold an overall 7-5 record against the Bulldogs after having their season ended by Georgia in the first round of the 2024 SEC Tournament.

The Bulldogs got the scoring underway early, with a goal just over six minutes into the match. After two corner kicks from Georgia, senior defender Cate Hardin was able to find the open net off an assist from freshman forward Mya Townes as she pushed the Bulldogs ahead, 1-0.

Hardin’s goal gave the Red and Black a lead they would keep for the remainder of the match, holding the Maroon and White scoreless all night. This was just Hardin’s second career goal, both of which have been against A&M at Ellis Field.

The Bulldogs feasted on the Aggies’ defense in the first half, with 10 shots compared to the Aggies’ five along with five corners to A&M’s two. The 12th Man made their presence felt, erupting in protest to several foul calls, as the Aggies racked up five in the first half.

The Bulldogs started off right where they left off in the second half as junior midfielder/D Kiera Staude scored a goal just five minutes in.

The Bulldogs refused to take their paw off the gas pedal as redshirt junior M Summer Denigan scored off an assist from Hardin and Staude. The Bulldogs went up 3-0 with 36 minutes remaining, much to the dismay of the Aggies in attendance.

The Maroon and White were eventually able to drive the ball back down the field and take a corner, setting up a shot for freshman F Holly Storer. While fighting through Georgia’s back line, Storer took her shot pinged directly off the crossbar, denying A&M from getting on the scoreboard.

Despite several shots on goal from Georgia in the final minutes of the match, A&M sophomore goalkeeper Sydney Fuller held her own in the net, keeping the Bulldogs scoreless for the remainder of the match.

Following the loss, the Aggies have dropped their last two matches now boasting a 3-2-3 record overall, and 0-1-0 in the SEC. The Aggies hit the road to face the Auburn Tigers for their second SEC match on Thursday, Sept. 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the Auburn Soccer Complex.