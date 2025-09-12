The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Sam https tx.ag uhssam
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Sam https tx.ag uhssam
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Sam https tx.ag uhssam

Aggies begin SEC play with loss to Bulldogs

A&M smacked by Georgia 3-0
Olivia Sims, Senior Sports Writer
September 12, 2025
Photo by Sarthak Dalal
Texas A&M forward Kaylee Noble dribbles while chased by Georgia defender Devon Winters during Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Ellis Field on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

Texas A&M soccer opened up Southeastern Conference play in front of the 12th Man at Ellis Field as they hosted No. 24 Georgia for the annual Fish Camp game. The Bulldogs dominated the Aggies, eating them alive, 3-0.

The Aggies hold an overall 7-5 record against the Bulldogs after having their season ended by Georgia in the first round of the 2024 SEC Tournament.

The Bulldogs got the scoring underway early, with a goal just over six minutes into the match. After two corner kicks from Georgia, senior defender Cate Hardin was able to find the open net off an assist from freshman forward Mya Townes as she pushed the Bulldogs ahead, 1-0. 

Hardin’s goal gave the Red and Black a lead they would keep for the remainder of the match, holding the Maroon and White scoreless all night. This was just Hardin’s second career goal, both of which have been against A&M at Ellis Field.



The Bulldogs feasted on the Aggies’ defense in the first half, with 10 shots compared to the Aggies’ five along with five corners to A&M’s two. The 12th Man made their presence felt, erupting in protest to several foul calls, as the Aggies racked up five in the first half. 

The Bulldogs started off right where they left off in the second half as junior midfielder/D Kiera Staude scored a goal just five minutes in.


The Bulldogs refused to take their paw off the gas pedal as redshirt junior M Summer Denigan scored off an assist from Hardin and Staude. The Bulldogs went up 3-0 with 36 minutes remaining, much to the dismay of the Aggies in attendance.

The Maroon and White were eventually able to drive the ball back down the field and take a corner, setting up a shot for freshman F Holly Storer. While fighting through Georgia’s back line, Storer took her shot pinged directly off the crossbar, denying A&M from getting on the scoreboard.

Despite several shots on goal from Georgia in the final minutes of the match, A&M sophomore goalkeeper Sydney Fuller held her own in the net, keeping the Bulldogs scoreless for the remainder of the match.

Following the loss, the Aggies have dropped their last two matches now boasting a 3-2-3 record overall, and 0-1-0 in the SEC. The Aggies hit the road to face the Auburn Tigers for their second SEC match on Thursday, Sept. 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the Auburn Soccer Complex.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$3818
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Featured
The Academic Building in Academic Plaza on Thursday, October 17, 2024.
Interim dean of College of Arts and Sciences appointed
Muster2025crop 6
A&M professor exploring legal action after termination
Img 1956
‘The standard has been raised’: Rec Center eyes November for renovation completion
Img 7453
Fresh, local and lively: Midtown Park Farmers’ Market
Texas A&amp;M running back Le'Veon Moss (8) runs during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Notre Dame at Kyle Field on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (Kyle Heise/The Battalion)
Holy Wars, Ep. II: Elko Strikes Back
Regent Michael J. Plank discusses the Board of Regents' meeting agenda with President Mark A. Welsh III before the regents' quarterly meet on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)
‘We don’t have enough space’: Regents greenlight $1.9 billion in System-wide campus construction, renovations
More in Soccer
Lgcl0180
A&M soccer opens up conference play against high-powered No. 15 Georgia
2025.8.20 texasstatevsa&m carrascos 15
A&M’s unbeaten run ends with 2-1 Loss to No. 4 TCU
Lgcl0194
Piney Woods stalemate: A&M’s visit to SFA ends in scoreless draw
Rocios socvs.lamar 2
Noble’s hat trick helps A&M takes care of business at Ellis Field
2025.8.17 lamarvsa&m carrascos 6
A&M soccer’s outing in Denver ruled a no-contest
Imgl0541
Aggies get revenge in the dying embers
More in Sports
Wgolf crop (14 of 28)
A&M goes two for two with win at Folds of Honor Collegiate
Middle blocker Morgan Perkins (21) high fives setter Maddie Waak (16) during Texas A&M's game against Texas State at Reed Arena on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (Jaime Rowe/The Battalion)
Aggies lose to Horned Frogs in five-set thriller in Fort Worth
Adri0925
Players to watch against Notre Dame
Texas A&amp;M setter Maddie Waak (16) sets a ball during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Texas A&amp;M Corpus Christi at Reed Arena on Monday, September 2, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Attacking errors and superb SMU defense leads to A&M’s downfall
Mgolf crop 10
Aggies conquer the ‘Land of 10,000 Lakes’
6f8a3960
A&M leaves Utah State clash with battle scars
Donate to The Battalion
$3818
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal