The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Lt tx.ag uhsletstalk
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Lt tx.ag uhsletstalk
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Lt tx.ag uhsletstalk

Aggies cage Tigers in 3-1 cat fight

Kynlee Bright, Managing Editor
October 24, 2025
Photo by COOPER DANIELS
Texas A&M Senior Middle Blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla (1) celebrates a point with her team during Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion)

In a road game against LSU, No. 9 Texas A&M volleyball caged the Tigers in a 3-1 contest in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. But it wasn’t a simple sweep like the Fightin’ Farmers had secured in their last three games. The cat fight, marred by errors and challenges, came down to the last call of Set 4, ultimately resulting in an Aggie victory. 

Set 1 saw a slow start for the Maroon and White, as service error after attack error led to a grueling battle. The Tigers showed their claws early, taking advantage of the Aggies’ unforced errors and quickly putting them at a 5-point deficit — the largest lead LSU had over A&M all night. 

Hope for the Aggies loomed on the horizon as senior outside hitter Emily Hellmuth hit a bomb to the home team, tying the score at 20. However, three errors and a kill from LSU senior OH Nia Washington sealed the set for the Tigers, 25-22, which sent coach Jamie Morrison and Co. back to the drawing board. 

The Maroon and White came in hot and heavy for the second set as the front-row trio of senior opposite hitter Logan Lednicky, senior middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla and Hellmuth each notched early kills against the Purple and Gold. The beginning of the set saw a back-and-forth battle before a long, out-of-system rally in A&M’s favor gave them the motivation it needed. 

Quickly, the Fightin’ Farmers jumped ahead for the first time, gaining a match-high lead of 11 points over the Tigers at 19-8. Three consecutive errors from A&M gave LSU hope before a challenge in the Aggies’ favor and a kill from senior MB Morgan Perkins secured the set, 25-14. 

Set 3 opened with yet another Tiger lead, as the Aggies trailed behind, 0-3. However, that lead didn’t last long before a trio of LSU errors tied the score, 4-4. A&M and LSU fans alike watched a constant fight that saw both errors and monumental plays from the two squads — one of which was two consecutive kills from Washington that helped LSU gain back a short lead. 

However, the effort from the New Orleans native wouldn’t be enough as another set-ending kill from Perkins called the round in favor of the Aggies, 25-22. 

Sophomore OH Kyndal Stowers and LSU junior OH Jurnee Robinson secured the first three points of the fourth set — Stowers with two kills to center and cross court, then Robinson quickly followed up with a kill of her own. But these two players weren’t the only ones who showed out early. The dynamic duo of Lednicky and Cos-Okpalla recorded two consecutive blocks, quickly securing an early lead for the Maroon and White. 

The Aggies remained composed as they maintained a 4-point lead over the Tigers — until they didn’t. 

A trio of hitting errors allowed LSU a chance for redemption in a last-ditch effort to prolong the match to a fifth set. Five kills from A&M kept it in the game as LSU attempted to claw its way to victory. Lost challenges by both teams left the squads unable to call for another — something that LSU would come to regret. 

With the score at 24-23, a foot fault by LSU sounded the final whistle with no challenges left to call. The player, who was believed by LSU to be off the court when the fault was made, was forced to accept defeat when the referee called the game in favor of A&M, 25-23.

Looking for their ninth conference win, the Aggies will travel to Oxford, Mississippi, to take on Ole Miss at the Gillom Athletics Performance Center on Sunday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$5880
$8000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Featured
Garba festival2
A&M’s Indian Cultural Association hosts Garba Night
Blackempowermentshowcase 0337
Artistic showcase presents cultural discourse, Black empowerment through music, poetry
Dsc03761
Annual Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo brings carnival attractions, rodeo to public
Gj9a5231
Aggies look to extend 7-0 start against Tigers
2025 10 07t022244z 1 lynxnpel9601v rtroptp 4 usa trump portland
How ICE’s presence in Bryan affects community
Adri9766
Hamstrung: Aggies win shootout, advance to 7-0
More in Sports
Alida Treuting rides in the jumping seat portion during Texas A&amp;M's meet against South Carolina at the Hidebrand Equine Complex on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)
No. 4 A&M equestrian downs No. 3 Auburn in home opener
Imgl5610 2
Players to watch: Aggies look to end 31-year drought at Death Valley
Rocios Wbbvs.georgia 13
Texas A&M women’s basketball eyes rebound in 2025-26 under Joni Taylor
Texas A&amp;M forward Chris McDermott (14) and Texas A&amp;M forward Henry Coleman III (15) attempt to rebound the ball during Texas A&amp;M's game against East Texas A&amp;M at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
A new era: Bucky Ball comes to Aggieland
Ita texas regional mens tennis
Frusina’s semi-final run caps off ITA Texas Regional for A&M
09 06 2025 final utah state batt sized 11
A&M fined, Elko reprimanded by SEC in feigning-injury probe
More in Volleyball
Texas A&amp;M opposite Logan Lednicky (9) reacts after a point during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Mizzou at Reed Arena on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Lednicky, Waak earn SEC Weekly honors
20250926 tamuvsvanderbilt carrascos 5
Pulled pork: Texas A&M volleyball sweeps Arkansas at Reed
Lgcl0166aa
A&M take care of business against Oklahoma
cd 7686 enhanced nr
Aggies post-best start through Morrison era
cd 3754 enhanced nr
All bark, no bite: Aggies sweep Bulldogs back into kennel
Salgador vbvs.kentucky 11
Wildcats top Aggies in top-10 showdown in Reed Arena
Donate to The Battalion
$5880
$8000
Contributed
Our Goal