Aggies capture Steelwood Collegiate Invitational after storms end play early

Competing at the Steelwood Collegiate Invitational in Loxley, Alabama, No. 24 Texas A&M men’s golf posted a 10-under 566 through two rounds to claim first place after severe weather forced officials to cancel the final round on Sunday.

Saturday’s opening day was a test of endurance from the first tee shot to the final putt. Originally planned for 36 holes, the competition stretched past 40 as teams pressed through extra holes to stay ahead of the approaching storm. With temperatures in the low 80s and light winds rolling across the course, the Aggies found their rhythm early and maintained it deep into the afternoon.

A&M opened with a composed 1-under 287 before catching fire in the second loop, firing a tournament-best 9-under 279. That effort vaulted the Maroon and White to the top of the leaderboard at 10-under, putting them ahead of West Virginia and Rutgers heading into the weather-threatened conclusion.

Junior Aaron Pounds anchored the lineup with rounds of 70 and 69, finishing 5-under through 36 holes and setting the tone for the rest of the roster. Sophomore Wheaton Ennis followed an even-par 72 with a 4-under 68 — a key stretch that helped secure A&M’s position atop the field. Senior Jaime Montojo added consistency at 1-under, while junior Kris Kuvaas turned in two pars that steadied the team total and capped a complete day for the Aggies.

By the time darkness fell, every A&M player had pushed into the third round, completing four to six holes before play was suspended. Despite the marathon day, the Aggies left the course with a strong two-round total that would hold up if weather intervened overnight.

Heavy rain swept through Loxley before sunrise on Sunday, soaking the fairways and leaving the course unplayable. Officials halted the event before the scheduled 8 a.m. tee time and reverted results to the completed 36 holes. The decision locked in A&M’s 10-under score and handed the team the Steelwood Collegiate Invitational title, rewarding the group that had performed most consistently under pressure.

Pounds’ steady play from tee to green set the early foundation, while Ennis’ back-nine surge during the second round provided the spark that separated A&M from the pack. Montojo’s composure on approach shots and Kuvaas’ disciplined course management had reinforced the team’s balance from top to bottom. Together, their effort produced a second-round score no other team matched, sealing a well-earned lead by day’s end.

For coach Brian Kortan, the victory was as much about perseverance as performance. The Aggies had endured on the course Saturday, balancing fatigue, fading light and the mental demands of golf while continuing to execute. Kortan noted that his players’ focus and preparation allowed them to handle the grind with maturity and the kind of resilience that defined a championship-level team.

“I think this tournament showed they’re resilient,” Kortan said. “We didn’t start well and we were getting our tails kicked early, but in the end of the second round and even today in the rain, they were playing like a really good golf team and they were playing to win a golf tournament. So I was really proud of them for their effort.”

Though the weather brought the tournament to an abrupt close, the Aggies’ work over those 36 holes left little doubt about the outcome. Rutgers finished second at 8-under, and West Virginia placed third at 6-under, rounding out a talented top three that had battled through challenging conditions at Steelwood.

As the skies cleared and the rain subsided over southern Alabama, A&M departed with both a trophy and momentum. The Aggies will return to the green on Feb. 2 and 3 when they travel to Atlantic Beach, Florida, for the SeaBest Invitational.