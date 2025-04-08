Guacw https 2ly.link 25hcb
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Summer get ahead display 728x90
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Summer get ahead display 728x90
Guacw https 2ly.link 25hcb
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Summer get ahead display 728x90

Aggies domesticate Bearkats

A&M gets back-to-back run-rule wins defeating Sam Houston State 14-1
Matthew Seaver, Associate Sports Editor
April 8, 2025
Photo by Adriano Espinosa
Texas A&M utility Terrence Kiel II (3) reacts to a triple-run during Texas A&M’s game against Kentucky at Blue Bell Park on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

Fresh off winning the series against then-No. 1 Tennessee, Texas A&M baseball took on a different shade of orange for its midweek matchup. The Aggies traveled to Huntsville to face the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Don Sanders Stadium, on Tuesday, April 8, emerging with a 14-1 victory.

“It’s obviously great to beat teams like Tennessee,” sophomore designated hitter Caden Sorell said. “It’s great to do that, and it definitely gives us a lot of momentum, but it’s an expectation.”

Starting on the mound for the Maroon and White was freshman right-handed pitcher Gavin Lyons. The former No. 1 player in Connecticut made just his second start and fourth appearance as an Aggie.

Despite sending back the first two batters, things completely changed when three-hole hitter, senior right fielder Brady Christensen, stepped into the batters box. The Bearkats’ best hitter smacked the ball 375 feet over the right field wall, with an exit velocity of 101 mph.

It was an up-and-down outing for the first year orthodox arm. Lyons lasted 2 ⅔ innings and recorded two strikeouts, albeit while also allowing three hits and giving up an early run.

“The Tennessee series is over,” coach Michael Earley said. “No one cares. The most important thing is, what we’re doing the next day, whether it be practice or the game … started off a little slow in the first two innings, but never stopped, never wavered.”

Despite still trailing after two innings, after getting back to the top of its lineup A&M’s bats finally started heating up as senior third baseman Wyatt Henseler and sophomore catcher Bear Harrison each recorded RBI singles, giving the away team its first lead of the day, 2-1.

Diaz was pulled off the mound after surrendering the lead, but his replacement, junior RHP Garrett Baumann, just made things even worse for the Bearkats. The Aggies loaded the bases early in the top of the fourth and proceeded to churn the Sam Houston State defense like butter.

Two straight RBI singles, followed by a junior shortstop Kaeden Kent sac fly to center field, added three more runs to the scoreboard for A&M. The Fightin’ Farmers weren’t done stacking it on, as sophomore first baseman Blake Binderup smashed the ball into the gap in left-center field for a two-run double. The Aggies went through their entire lineup in the inning and led 7-1. 

Stepping in for Lyons on the mound for A&M, freshman LHP Caden McCoy held his own until the bottom of the fourth. With two outs and two men on, McCoy committed a crucial error that loaded the bases and forced Earley to end his day after only one inning pitched.

Sophomore RHP Clayton Freshcorn made a brief appearance and turned the Bearkats into decorative rugs from the mound, striking out three of the four batters he faced. 

“He’s had a little bit of struggles, but coming in with the bases loaded and and, you know, the game was still in reach at that point, and he came in and got the job done,” Earley said.

A&M increased its lead even more in the top of the fifth, when freshman RF Terrence Kiel II hit a single to right-center field. However, a pair of errors by freshman center fielder Parker Blackman allowed the Atlanta native to run his way around the bases, and tack on another run for the Aggies.

Adding another run for the Aggies was Sorell who beamed an RBI double down the right field line that snuck right past the first baseman. The Maroon and White failed to secure the run-rule victory in the fifth, and inched even closer in the top of the sixth after a wild pitch allowed Kent to reach home from third base, 10-1. 

Much to the joy of the Aggies who made the trip to Don Sanders Stadium, A&M earned a run-rule victory in the top of the seventh. The deciding run was brought home after a walk with the bases loaded, 11-1.

The Aggies added on three more for insurance — unlike dire wolves, the Bearkats remained extinct, suffering their fourth 1-2-3 inning of the occasion. The final score was 14-1 as after dropping some midweek games earlier in the campaign, A&M seems to be picking up the pieces of what’s left of the 2025 season.

“It’s not a relaxed feeling, but it’s just a sense of like, let’s go play baseball,” Earley said. “Let’s just play our game. … you don’t play the scoreboard. You play pitch to pitch, at bat to at bat, and then you look up at the end of the day, if you play clean baseball, you’ll do well.”

The Aggies head back home for a Southeastern Conference matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Olsen Field with Game One set for Thursday, April 10.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$2165
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Baseball
Mbsb kentucky crop (6 of 25)
Revenge in Knoxville
03 28 2025 batt sized2 6
Bad ol’ Rocky Top
Arma1359 enhanced nr
A&M heads to Knoxville for College World Series Championship rematch
Arma1457 enhanced nr
Bird hunt: Aggies crush Cardinals in 21-1 victory
03 30 2025 batt sized2 10
A&M baseball loses third SEC series
Mbsb kentucky crop (21 of 25)
‘I’m blessed and honored to have done this’: LaViolette becomes A&M’s home run king
More in Featured
Rocios sbvs.lmu 8
No. 3 A&M softball earns highest ranking since 2008
The Academic Building in Academic Plaza on Thursday, October 17, 2024.
A&M leads nationwide graduate school rankings
Wten Tcu Crop (2 Of 25)
No rest, no problem
Rocios sbvs.lmu 14
Fightin’ Farmers total five home runs in SEC doubleheader against Georgia
Lgc 0214 enhanced nr
Rain or shine, Aggie Ring Day saw its 25th anniversary through
Texas A&amp;M forward Solomon Washington (9) shoots a free-throw during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Lamar at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Solomon Washington enters the transfer portal
More in Sports
Cwis9114 Enhanced Nr
World No. 1 finds home at A&M track & field at Florida Relays
Texas A&amp;M middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla (1) spikes the ball during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Mississippi State in Reed Arena Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (Kelii Horvath/The Battalion)
Spring into Aggie volleyball
Tennis Texas Fr (11 Of 40)
Putting the Bulldogs on a leash
Reed Arena during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Ohio State at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
A&M reportedly hiring Samford’s Bucky McMillan as men’s basketball coach
Sophomore Togan Tokac and junior Giulio Perego talk during Texas A&amp;M’s match against Rice at the NCAA Men’s Tennis Regional at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, May 3, 2024. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)
A&M gets dominated in 6-1 loss in Starkville
Rocios sbvs.lmu 6
‘We are all business’
Donate to The Battalion
$2165
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal