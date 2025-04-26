Aggies fall short in Lone Star Showdown series opener

Texas A&M baseball headed down to Austin for a much-anticipated series against rival No. 1 Texas and former coach Jim Schlossnagle.

Junior shortstop Kaeden Kent played an outstanding defensive game, picking up incredible outs and being a large part of the reason the Longhorns only plated two. But unfortunately for the 12th Man, offensive woes plagued A&M in what would turn out to be a 2-1 loss.

The Aggies started redshirt junior left-handed pitcher Ryan Prager on the mound, who has been struggling compared to last year. Coming into the matchup, Prager held a 4.29 ERA and a 2-2 record in Southeastern Conference play. Prager recorded three strikeouts and only allowed one run off of six hits.

“I thought we played a great game and that’s the beauty of it being a three game series,” Prager said.

The Longhorns struck first with an RBI double from junior second baseman Jayden Duplantier — only his fifth hit in SEC play — putting them up 1-0 in the third. A crowd-silencing full-count strikeout from Prager ended the inning, only allowing one Longhorn across the plate.

The top of the fourth and fifth innings looked promising for the Aggies. Back-to-back two-out base hits from junior second baseman Ben Royo and freshman Terrence Kiel II gave the Aggies hope, yet they couldn’t drive anyone home. But they sold themselves short both times, grounding into double plays.

“I think as a team we love playing in these types of environments,” Royo said. “It’s what makes the games fun.”

Relieving Prager, sophomore right-handed pitcher Weston Moss entered the game, a player who has become a fan favorite. Moss was able to get out of a jam in the sixth, before giving up a solo shot to sophomore right fielder Tommy Farmer IV, his first collegiate home run.

The bullpen was shortly called upon to replace Moss, placing sophomore LHP Kaiden Wilson on the mound to record the last out of the inning. A six-pitch strikeout from Wilson sent the Aggies’ offense back to the plate with work to do.

A leadoff double from Royo was just what the Maroon and White needed to get the wheels turning in the top of the eighth. Two back-to-back strikeouts to Kiel and junior center fielder Jace LaViolette gave the Aggies one more out to gamble with.

Longhorn infielders were unable to secure a pop-up that traveled miles high, sending Royo home and awarding graduate third baseman Wyatt Hensler with an RBI single. Another hard-driven base hit from sophomore RF Caden Sorrell put runners on first and second, but no additional runs could be driven in in the eighth.

Ags are on the board #GigEm pic.twitter.com/tGFi2jx5ZM — Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) April 26, 2025 From X

It was an easy 1-2-3 inning for Wilson and the Aggie defense, sending A&M’s bats to battle in the top of the ninth. A controversial walk call to Kent put the tying run on base for the bottom of the lineup to work with.

A pair of strikeouts to sophomore designated hitter Blake Binderup and graduate pinch hitter Matt Bergevin sent the Fightin’ Farmers down to their final out. A base hit from Royo put the tying run on second for Kiel, yet a three-pitch strikeout ended the game.

“The effort was huge,” coach Michael Earley said. “I thought we played pretty good baseball.”

The Aggies are back at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Saturday, April 26 in hopes of evening up the series against the Longhorns.