Aggies fall short in TCU showdown

No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian traveled to Fort Worth to compete against No. 2 TCU. Despite a valiant effort by the Aggies, the Horned Frogs survived a close 11-9 final score.

Narrow defeat in the Fences

The Horned Frogs battled the Aggies in Fences, coming out victorious in a hard-fought 3-2 score. Sophomore duo Alida Treuting and Kate Egan secured two points, with scores of 80 and 84 on Fats and Java, respectively. But it was graduate Ashleigh Scully, senior Laurel Smith and junior Jordyn Scelsa, who secured three points for TCU with scores of a deuce of 77 and 80.

Rebound in Reining

The Aggies bounced back in the Reining event, winning the competition 3-2. Although graduate Shea Graham and junior Lannie-Jo Lisac secured two points for the Horned Frogs, with scores of 72 and 71 on Britney and Player, it wasn’t enough to win the event. Senior Lauren Hanson, sophomore Isabelle Gonzalez and senior Mattie Gustin were able to pull off a close battle, with scores of 70, 70.5 and 68.5 atop horses Roxie, Alfie and Boogie.

Horned Frogs regain lead in Horsemanship

TCU regained its lead in the Horsemanship event, outdueling A&M on a score of 3-2. Sophomore Kaylynn Heitman and senior Millie Landon rode Flash and Jake to secure a pair of points for the Aggies. But it wasn’t enough, as the Horned Frogs edged out the Fightin’ Farmers, with the graduate trio of Payton Boutelle, Jessica McAllister and Shea Graham earning three points with scores of 72, 78.5 and 77.5 on Peyton, Cupid and Hector

TCU clinches victory in Flat

The teams went back and forth in the Flat event with a tie in the discipline as both teams earned two points. Fifth year Devon Thomas and graduate Maggie Nealon scored points for the Fightin’ Farmers, with scores of 85 and 73 on horses Lux and Lina. But TCU continued to respond, with junior Alexandra Lipacis and graduate Ella Bostwick stealing two points for the Horned Frogs on horses Luke and Dover. With the scores tied at two apiece, TCU’s Lilly Goldstein put the final nail in the coffin, outscoring junior Devan M. Thomas by 28 points to finish the event with a score of 83 on Stryker.

A&M will return home to the Hildebrand Equine Complex to compete in its last regular season matchup against Auburn on March 8 at noon.