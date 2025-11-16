Aggies get their head in the game in 77-72 win over Wildcats

For its first road test of the season, Texas A&M women’s basketball went to Manhattan, Kansas, to face Kansas State for the first time since 2012. The Aggies stuck to their own status quo, putting the Wildcats to sleep in a close game, 77-72.

The first quarter opened with a 3-point opportunity taken by junior forward Fatmata Janneh. But the Aggies felt the Wildcats creeping behind them, answering each shot as A&M entered the first media timeout up 10-8. Following the break, the Maroon and White were right back in rhythm as junior guard Janae Kent set a tone of her own by putting up five consecutive points.

Not even Troy Bolton could keep up with the early pace the Aggies set as they held the lead for the rest of the game.

Kansas State, still close behind, answered with a pair of 3-pointers to keep the first quarter tight with A&M, clinging to its 15-13 lead as the first quarter closed.

The Aggies opened with a 12-5 run before the first timeout of the second period. Fighting through the Wildcat traffic, graduate student F Lauren Ware went up for her second successful layup of the quarter while senior G Lemyah Hylton put up seven points, improving on her 2-point performance against Tarleton State.

Despite the gap on the scoreboard for Kansas State, freshman G Aniya Foy made a run of her own. The Katy native led the Wildcats with nine points, six of those coming in less than three minutes.

Kansas State’s turnovers continued to pile up which contributed to its 41-28 deficit as it held six less possessions than A&M in the first half.

Kansas State has seen some frustration shooting behind the arc in its previous games, but it found a way to break out of its old habits with nine points in the third quarter coming from long 3-pointers. Freshman G Jordan Speiser connected with two of those shots from beyond the arc.

Senior G Ny’Ceara Pryor began her dominance after the half. The Sacred Heart transfer poured in nine points in the first six minutes of the second half.

The Wildcats trailed by 13 when they entered the third frame, but came back to keep pace with the Aggies. The Aggie lead was cut down to a single possession entering the last quarter, as the Maroon and White held a slim lead, 62-59.

One of the better possessions for the Aggies came from Kent putting a 3-pointer up, but the lead was still looking too close for comfort. Speiser answered quickly with the start of something new, draining a deep shot of her own, and, after a quiet game, she sent the Wildcat crowd into an uproar.

The cheers from the stands grew louder with a jumper from freshman G Brandie Harrod that tied the game with only four minutes left.

However, the Aggie defense showed up in the Wildcats’ last possession, forcing a turnover with just under 30 seconds left on the clock. Kansas State couldn’t stage a comeback quickly enough as it was forced to let the clock run out.

When the curtains closed, A&M took home the victory in a 77-72 fight and improved its record to 3-0. Pryor wrapped up her first 24-point game, marking her 60th career 20-plus-point game.

The Aggies will keep their head in the game looking toward the North Shore Showcase in Laie, Hawaii, where they will first take on the VCU Rams on Saturday, Nov. 22, at 10:30 p.m.