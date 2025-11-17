Aggies place 3rd at Texas Diving Invitational

Texas A&M swimming and diving competed with several other schools at the Texas Diving Invitational. The Aggies placed third overall, with the women’s team coming in third place and the men’s team placed fifth in its respective competitions.

The first competition of Day 1 was the men’s 1-meter prelims and finals. Senior Matthew Aigner, sophomore Charles Reuter, sophomore Nathan Stone and freshman Emilio Trevino were all back at it, but Stone led the Aggies this time and placed 11th. He was the only one to qualify for the finals, where he placed seventh with a score of 362.3. A&M finished off Day 2 on a high note but looked to improve its standing when it got back.

The women’s side was the first to compete in the 3-meter prelims. Sophomores Julie Moons, Bridget Foster and Gabrielle Filzen all did well to place in the top 15, with Moons’ score of 291.80 vaulting her up to sixth. However, in the finals, Filzen was the leading scorer for A&M, placing sixth with a score of 294.45. Moons scored 271.75 points, landing her in 10th place to end the first day of invitationals..

The men’s side came back the second day to compete in the 3-meter prelims with Aigner, Reuter, Stone and Trevino. Stone placed 14th with a score of 307.25, and Trevino led the Aggies in the prelims with 319.25. He was the only one to qualify for the finals and placed ninth with a score of 328.

The women’s diving team started its day off with the 1-meter prelims. Junior Chloe McKnight, Foster, Moons and senior Joslyn Oakley all competed and scored over 225 points. Oakley was the highest scorer for the Aggies, earning 274.7 and placing seventh. Oakley, Moons and Foster all qualified for the finals, but Foster scored the most points this time with 273.65.

Day 3 was A&M’s time to shine. With no prelims to qualify for the final round, the Aggies put on their best showing yet in platform. McKnight placed fourth with a score of 252.55, and Filzen grabbed a podium spot with a point total of 267.05, giving her third place.

The men’s side also had a great performance in platform. Aigner and Reuter placed 11th and 10th, respectively. Sophomore Jaxon Bowshire placed sixth with a score of 336.7. Trevino earned another podium spot for the Aggies, scoring 426.4 points and placing second.

The Maroon and White look to ride the wave of this final round as they stay where they are and compete in another Texas Invitational on Wednesday, Nov. 19-22.