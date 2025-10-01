Aggies poised for primetime showdown with Bulldogs

A loud, blacked-out 12th Man will aim to make a statement when conference rival Mississippi State visits Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 4.

No. 6 Texas A&M football has started 4-0 for the first time since 2016 and will look to fire off an offensive salvo with redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed at the helm. The Fightin’ Farmers will need to emphasize two things: ensuring Reed’s execution through the air and stopping the Bulldogs’ running game.

For the Aggies’ offense, sophomore wide receiver Mario Craver will look to torch his former team with his electrifying speed, route running and catching ability. He has already posted 24 receptions for 477 yards and four touchdowns — including a 122-yard and two touchdown performance against UTSA.

Offensive production has not been a problem this year for the Aggies, as they are averaging 464 yards of total offense per game with other major contributions coming from senior running back Le’Veon Moss and NC State transfer junior WR KC Concepcion.

Moss is coming off of a stellar showing against Auburn, rushing for 139 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. A key part of A&M’s offense, Moss now stares down a Mississippi State defense that gives up 154 yards per game.

“Our players of the week, obviously Le’Veon Moss,” coach Mike Elko said during his Monday press conference. “He carried the load for us on offense, and he had a really good day running the football against a strong rushing defense.”

Reed has done a great job under center, throwing for nine touchdowns with just two interceptions through four games with a completion percentage of 64% or higher in three of those games. His athleticism and improved passing ability could terrorize the Bulldogs’ defense while the sound of cannon fire rings in his ears.

Mississippi State is filled with experience on its defensive line, returning notable contributors like the rising tandem of redshirt senior defensive lineman Kedrick Bingley-Jones and redshirt junior DL Trevion Williams, who have combined for 21 tackles on the year.

Redshirt junior DL Jaray Bledsoe arrived via the transfer portal from Texas and has made solid contributions, tallying nine total tackles and two tackles for loss on the year. Returning redshirt senior cornerback DeAgo Brumfield and Old Dominion transfer senior safety Jahron Manning anchor the secondary and will look to disturb the Aggies’ passing game, as both have recorded an interception this season.

While getting past the Bulldogs’ defense is important, stopping their running game is also key to winning the ballgame, as Mississippi State has averaged over 200 rushing yards per game. South Alabama transfer sophomore RB Fluff Bothwell has been a crucial component in the Bulldog offense, coming off of a 134-yard, two-touchdown performance in last week’s overtime loss to No. 15 Tennessee.

“It has been a constant conversation, emphasis, drill work, everything we can to fix [the run defense],” Elko said. “Over the last few games, we have done a better job at that … if we can keep the ball inside of us, we have a shot.”

A&M holds some experience on its defense as well in graduate defensive tackles Tyler Onyedim and Albert Regis. The defensive line will aim to disturb Mississippi State’s graduate student QB Blake Shapen, who has had success throwing the ball with eight touchdowns and three interceptions on the year.

Redshirt senior defensive end Cashius Howell and redshirt sophomore DE Rylan Kennedy will do their part in containing Bothwell while also disturbing Shapen. Howell has paid dividends for this defense, already tallying four sacks and five tackles for loss so far this season.

Redshirt senior CB Tyreek Chappell, senior CB Will Lee III and redshirt sophomore CB Dezz Ricks will also play their part in the secondary, locking down receivers and making open-field tackles to stop Mississippi State’s offense.

“It allows us to get into some structures defensively that puts less stress on the defensive line,” Elko said about the secondary’s high level of play. “The stronger you feel about your secondary the more they can get into isolation situations, the more it allows the defensive line to feel single-gap minded.”

For A&M to be successful in this game and stay undefeated, the Aggies must utilize their weapons on offense while simultaneously breaking down the Bulldogs’ advance. Setting the tone early will be critical in what will surely be a dark and hostile environment for the Bulldogs.