Aggies record first SEC sweep of season over Tigers

Olivia Sims, Sports Writer
March 16, 2025
Photo by CJ Smith
Texas A&M starting pitcher/relief pitcher Emiley Kennedy (11) pitches during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at the Austin Super Regional at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, May 25, 2024. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

No. 6 Texas A&M softball took care of its first Southeastern Conference away series with a clean sweep of the No. 22 Auburn Tigers, finishing the series 3-0 on Sunday. With the win, coach Trisha Ford recorded her 500th career win.

The Aggies gave senior left-handed pitcher Emiley Kennedy the nod for her 11th start this season with a 7-3 record — with all three losses coming to ranked opponents. Kennedy pitched all seven innings, only allowing one hit from freshman designated player AnnaLea Adams in the first inning.

Sophomore LHP Chalea Clemmons got out to a slow start, walking senior shortstop Koko Wooley, junior third baseman Kennedy Powell and junior right fielder Amari Harper to load the bases for none other than graduate designated player Mac Barbara.

With the bases loaded, Barbara singled to center field, sending Wooley and Powell to the plate, giving the Aggies an early 2-0 advantage over the home team. Barbara, the transfer from San Diego State, has been a key player this year for the Maroon and White, batting .320 with 24 hits.

From X

“She threw a gem today,” Ford said about Kennedy’s pitching performance. “ … [she had] really efficient innings later on in the game, and I just thought she did a tremendous job today.”

From X

The middle of the game was quiet as both teams went six innings without scoring before the Aggies struck again at the top of the seventh inning with a hit from junior second baseman Kylei Griffin, putting the Aggies up 3-0. 

“Wins, like I said yesterday, are hard to come by in the SEC,” Ford said. “It doesn’t matter who you’re playing. … I think this is going to be big for us.”

The Aggies will head back home to Davis Diamond to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide starting Friday, March 21, at 6 p.m.

