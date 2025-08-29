Aggies set to chase down the Roadrunners

With new freshmen stumbling through the Memorial Student Center Chick-fil-A line, Kyle Field’s new LED lights pulsing through test runs and the unmistakable aroma of maroon Kool-Aid wafting across campus, one thing is clear: Texas A&M football is back.

As the No. 19 Aggies open the 2025 season with a Saturday, Aug. 30 bout with UTSA, two inflection points will define A&M’s quest for the College Football Playoff: redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed’s development, particularly as a passer, and coach Mike Elko’s return to defensive playcalling — a return to the identity established in Elko’s first Aggieland stint.

Reed’s star burned bright in 2024, but never quite burned out — it just lost its luster. Thrust into the spotlight after former A&M QB Conner Weigman got hurt and was subsequently benched, Reed won his first three starts and engineered an impressive comeback against LSU. However, the Aggies went 1-4 down the stretch, culminating in losses to Texas and USC in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Reed’s legs amplified a dynamic rushing attack that leaned on an experienced offensive line to churn out a Southeastern Conference second-best 195.5 yards per game, but A&M’s mundane passing offense sputtered to the finish line. In order to rebalance the Maroon and White’s offense, Elko and Co. brought sophomore wide receiver Mario Craver and junior WR KC Concepcion in from the transfer portal, the latter of which leads active Power Four wideouts in career receiving touchdowns with 16.

UTSA faces the A&M offense with a dearth of experience of its own — returning none of its top-five sack artists in a defense that finished 14th in the American Athletic Conference in the stat. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Johnny Bowens III and redshirt senior linebacker Shad Banks Jr. arrived in San Antonio via the transfer portal from Oregon and TCU, respectively, and are expected to fortify the front seven.

While the Runners’ defense may remain largely a collection of individuals in their first game, strewn together about a sea of green, UTSA’s offense poses a legitimate threat to Elko’s defense.

That threat lies not between the white lines, but high above in the press box. Third-year offensive coordinator Justin Burke is the type of tight-pansted offensive guru every team is chasing, lording over the 27th-ranked scoring and 11th-best passing offense in the country. Specializing in run/pass options and generating explosive passing plays out of the pistol, Burke learned under former Roadrunner OC Will Stein — now at Oregon — to create a mimeographic version of the latter’s innovative scheme.

Redshirt junior QB Owen McCown provides his best impression of his father, former NFL quarterback Josh McCown, for the Roadrunners under center. The southpaw gunslinger threw for 3,424 yards and 25 touchdowns and tacked on three scores on the ground. Playing with a sort of fiery je ne sais quoi, McCown threw 10 interceptions in 2024 as he toed the line between aggressive and reckless.

With the lasting memory of A&M’s defense being the USC Trojans launching a flaming spear straight into its heart, Elko has an early challenge as the new playcaller with the Roadrunners sprinting into town. The bombs-away nature of UTSA’s offense has only been amplified with junior WR AJ Wilson’s arrival from Houston Christian. Wilson averaged 28.4 yards per catch for the Huskies in 2024 and now joins junior WR Devin McCuin as perimeter weapons for McCown.

To deal with the Runners’ speed, A&M will debut a revitalized secondary flush with new and returning talent. Redshirt senior cornerback Tyreek Chappell returns from a lost 2024 due to injury, and redshirt junior CB Julio Humphrey arrives from Georgia to buttress redshirt senior CB Will Lee III, who established himself as a premier cover man in 2024.

If the Aggie secondary takes some time to gel, their retooled defensive line becomes essential to disrupting McCown. After losing three players to the NFL Draft, redshirt senior edge rusher Cashius Howell steps into an expanded role after registering four sacks in 2024.

For A&M to reach heights it has never reached before — namely the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff — it must set the tone against its fellow Lone Star State competitor and start the season with a one in the win column.