Aggies’ struggles on the road continue against Lady Volunteers

Texas A&M women’s soccer headed to Knoxville, Tennessee, to take on the No. 5 Lady Volunteers for its fourth consecutive Southeastern Conference matchup. The Aggies continued to struggle, falling to the Lady Vols, 1-0, falling to a 0-4 conference record.

It is no secret that A&M has struggled in conference play, dropping consecutive games to then-No. 24 Georgia, Auburn, then-No. 10 Arkansas and now Tennessee. The Aggies have not scored a goal since their matchup against then-No. 4 TCU on Sept. 7.

Heading into the matchup, the Volunteers posted an impressive 8-1-1 record, including a 2-1 record in the SEC with their only loss to Mississippi State.

The Aggies and Lady Volunteers had a battle of the defenses in the first half, with neither team able to get on the board. The Orange and White did a better job of driving the ball down the field, attempting three corner kicks compared to the Maroon and White’s none.

The Maroon and White were also warned with a yellow card near the end of the first half, courtesy of junior midfielder Trinity Buchanan.

The Aggies had a hard time attacking the goal in the first, as they were only able to attempt two shots coming from junior forward Kaylee Noble and freshman F Holly Storer. Both shots were blocked by sophomore goalkeeper Cayden Norris, keeping the score even heading into the break.

In the second half, the Aggies were able to finally secure corner kicks with seven, yet they were not able to execute on any of them.

Tennessee struck first through sophomore F Reese Mattern, who found the goal that would eventually win the game for Tennessee. Mattern’s goal was her second of the season and the fourth of her career.

After the goal, the Aggies continued to get more aggressive as they attempted seven shots in hopes of finding the equalizer.

The Maroon and White just were not able to find the goal, their shots repeatedly flying wide or high and returning possession to the Orange and White. The Aggies were also awarded with three corner kicks after the Lady Volunteers’ goal, giving them many opportunities to score, yet they couldn’t cash in.

With the Aggies dropping another conference game, they find themselves at 0-4 in the SEC, putting A&M in a tough position. The Maroon and White will head back to College Station to face in-state rival Texas at Ellis Field on Thursday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m.