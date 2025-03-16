Aggies swept away by Crimson Tide

No. 17 Alabama baseball completed its weekend sweep with a 2-0 victory over No. 19 Texas A&M on Sunday.

A&M, whose history is intertwined with the nation’s armed forces thanks to the school’s Corps of Cadets, donned their red, white and blue uniforms in the third game of the weekend series. The railings at Blue Bell Park were draped with patriotic bunting. The Aggies hosted Military Appreciation Day to honor those who have defended the United States.

Sunday’s bout was a defensive stalemate out of the gate. The Aggies’ junior left-handed pitcher Myles Patton struggled early, walking one batter and hitting another before retiring the side in the first inning. The lefty found his stride in the third and recorded three strikeouts.

By the time Patton was pulled after 5 2/3 innings, the Long Beach State transfer notched six strikeouts, five hits and one run with 25 batters faced.

Crimson Tide sophomore shortstop Justin Lebron, who led the team in hits, slugging percentage, home runs, RBIs and total bases prior to the weekend, was a non-factor in Sunday’s game, much to the Aggies’ delight. He reached base on a walk in the first inning but remained quiet after.

On the other side of the diamond, Alabama redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Bobby Alcock put on a clinic from the mound. Before his afternoon ended after the seventh inning, the Lynn, Massachusetts native surpassed his career high in strikeouts and innings pitched with eight and seven, respectively.

The stalemate was broken in the top of the sixth when Alabama redshirt sophomore catcher Will Plattner sent a shot off the left field wall to bring a runner home. Plattner has been splitting time behind the dish this season but made quite an impression versus the Aggies. In Sunday’s game, the Ole Miss transfer finished with two hits and an RBI.

Alabama extended its lead in the eighth inning when redshirt senior left fielder Kade Snell hit a ball into Section 12 to make the score 2-0. Snell had a fantastic afternoon, accounting for two doubles and a home run in the Crimson Tide’s victory. Alabama senior RHP Braylon Myers took the mound in the bottom of the inning and recorded two strikeouts as he mowed down the A&M batters.

The last two offensive innings summed up the Maroon and White’s offensive showing all season. In the ninth with the game on the line, junior center fielder Jace LaViolette flew out to the warning track, freshman right fielder Terrance Kiel II lined out to center field and senior first baseman Gavin Kash grounded to second.

A&M’s explosive offense played a major role in the team’s 2024 run to the NCAA Men’s College World Series but has been absent for a majority of the 2025 season. Sunday’s loss saw just four Aggies record a hit, and only one advanced past first base. Multiple sluggers received pre-season awards, but they have yet to live up to the hype. The starting pitchers are doing their job, but victories will not come until the bats catch up.

The Aggies will look to right the ship when Texas A&M Corpus Christi travels to College Station on Tuesday, March 18, at 6 p.m.