Aggies vs. Aggies: A&M football takes on Utah State

As No. 19 Texas A&M football heads into Week 2 of its college football season with a 1-0 record, it is set to host Utah State on Saturday, Sept. 6. After a 42-24 win over UTSA in the Aggies’ season opener, A&M returns to Kyle Field for a second-straight weekend, hoping to improve to a 2-0 record.

There were a couple of aspects of the game that A&M needed to improve on from last season, including its defense and redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed’s ability to pass more precisely and accurately.

Reed certainly looked like he improved his craft over the course of the offseason and fall camp, as he went 22 for 34, throwing for 289 yards with a career-high four touchdown passes against UTSA. If he can keep up his passing game and the Aggies simultaneously improve their running game, A&M can showcase a dominant offense against Utah State.

The Maroon and White will host the Blue and White to kick off Week 2 of their season. Utah State began its season with a win over UTEP, defeating the Miners 28-16 in front of its home crowd.

“In terms of, you know, trying to put it all together, it’s a little challenging,” coach Mike Elko said in Monday’s press conference. “ … They’re 1-0, but hard to get a full feel for what we’re kind of getting into.”

The biggest change for the Blue and White is their new man as quarterback, graduate student Bryson Barnes, who was the backup last season. While he threw for 856 yards in 2024, the offense still has to adjust to having a new face behind the ball.

“They are led by quarterback Bryson Barnes, who we think is a really, really talented player,” Elko said. “… [He] had a big week last week throwing and running the football.”

The Utah State offense relied heavily on senior running back Miles Davis, who had 149 all-purpose yards, which will keep A&M’s defense on its toes. The good news for the Maroon and White’s defense is the lack of players the visiting Aggies use on offense, as they only had seven ballcarriers, while A&M split up the action and used a total of 15.

Defensively, Utah State was sharp against UTEP and recorded 79 total tackles. Senior cornerback Noah Avinger led the pack with 11, including eight solo takedowns that resulted in the Miners being held to 16 points.

A struggle that A&M faced against UTSA in its season opener was the defense. The group gave up 177 rushing yards to senior RB Robert Henry Jr., and junior captain and linebacker Taurean York said that they still gave him too many yards.

The defense certainly cleaned things up after the first play of the second half, when a 75-yard rushing touchdown from Henry cut the Aggie lead down to just four points. After that, the Aggies forced the Roadrunners to punt in the remaining drives, besides a late touchdown in garbage time.

If A&M can continue to improve its defense and spread the offense around the field, it will be difficult for Utah State to keep up.