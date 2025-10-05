All effort, no finish for A&M in 0-0 draw against Oklahoma

Texas A&M soccer took on Oklahoma at Joe Crian Field in Norman, Oklahoma, for the first time since 2009 in hopes of starting a winning streak after beating Texas on Oct. 2. Unfortunately for both teams, neither side was able to outmatch the other. The game was a continuous battle for dominance over the ball, finishing in a frustrating 0-0 stalemate.

Though the Aggies fought for an early start, less than five minutes into the game, the Sooners earned their first shot on goal. After a turnover by A&M, senior forward Hadley Murell got behind the ball and took on sophomore goalkeeper Maysen Veronda headfirst, which led to two shots directly on goal. Veronda, however, started off the Aggie afternoon right and countered the shots with equally quick and efficient saves.

“We’ve been able to keep people in check because of the quality of individuals we have,” coach G Guerrieri said. “They way we have worked together with Hattie [Patterson], Bella [James] and Riley [Crooks]. They have been awesome and the way Maysen has clicked with them the last few matches has been great.”

Oklahoma took its first corner kick, but it was quickly recovered by A&M. Halfway through the first half, the Maroon and White took the reins as sophomore defender Bella James took a powerful first shot on goal. Oklahoma responded with just as much intensity, as its defense turned up the pressure to keep the score unmoved, and the shot was unsuccessful.

The gameplay seemed to favor the midfield for the majority of the half as both A&M and Oklahoma struggled for ultimate dominance. When one team had the ball on fire, the other moved just as quickly to put it out. That being said, Oklahoma had a stronger foot on the front line for almost all of it, keeping the score stuck at 0-0.

A&M’s quiet period continued when no openings to take shots occurred. The Sooners turned it up on the rough defense, and the Aggies had to step it up in order to match their ferocity if they wanted to win the ball back.

James turned up the offense as she went for a shot on A&M’s first corner kick. However, the ball flew too far to the right and was recovered by Oklahoma. Sophomore midfielder Juliette Rayo received it down the field for a shot toward the Aggies’ goal, but ultimately missed the mark for the Sooners’ fifth shot of the half.

Throughout the game, the Sooners took on a level of aggression the Aggies were forced to meet. The team had nine total fouls to A&M’s five and three offsides calls to the Aggies’ one. Both offenses had a slow start, but finally shifted back into position near the end of the first half.

Though the first half of the game was spent feeling each other out, the teams did not let their lack of success impact their offensive effort for the last 45 minutes. Both teams went all out for possession of the ball, and the desire for victory intensified. Oklahoma picked up two more fouls in the first 10 minutes of the second half, as it was now an all-out competition for a singular goal.

As the halfway point approached the second half, the Aggies hadn’t managed a single shot. Any playtime with the ball was touch-and-go, and no possession was ever entirely solid. The Aggies needed to break the ice for the victory, but it was just out of reach as both teams had relentless defense. Neither team had complete attacks, and the shots weren’t dangerous enough to make it past the goalframe.

In the final minutes of the game, desperation overtook judgement for both teams as their relentless shots on goal were too stubborn to make a dent in the net. Both teams had countless opportunities to take the ball by the reins and drive it to victory, but none were successful. Their best attacking actions remained hidden by the opposing defense and failed to break the deadlock.

“We have a couple days to recover from this really physical weekend to get ready and have another physical game in Baton Rouge against a really well-coached team that is playing well right now,” Guerrieri said.

A&M soccer will continue on its road trip in search of its second conference victory in a dogs-against-cats matchup against LSU at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 10 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.