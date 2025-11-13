A&M bucked off in 14-6 loss against SMU

No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian fell 14-6 against No. 7 SMU at the Dallas Equestrian Center on Thursday, Nov. 7.

The two programs have met 24 times, with the Aggies leading the series 14-10. However, the Mustangs ran away with this one, securing their first win of the season. A&M buckled under the pressure, suffering its second loss in a row following an unsuccessful comeback attempt against No. 1 Georgia.

A&M fell 4–1 in Fences as SMU delivered a strong opening rotation behind four winning rides. The victorious Mustangs included senior Augusta Iwasaki, freshman Schuyler Dayner, sophomore Caroline Signorino and senior Hannah Hoch. Sophomore Grace Shipman secured A&M’s lone point with an 81.5 on Gogo. Despite several close matchups, the Aggies were unable to match the Mustangs’ consistency, trailing early, 4–1.

Next up was Flat, with the Aggies winning 3-2, as Shipman gained the first point with a score of 78.5, followed by junior Kate Egan with 73.5 and senior Devan M. Thomas with 78. Junior Nicole McMillion had the highest score amongst the Aggies with a 84.5, but fell to Iwasaki who posted a Flat-best 87.5. The last point of Flat went to SMU, thanks toDayner with a 75.5 to beat out freshman Logan Thomas with 67.

SMU outgained A&M 3–2 in Horsemanship, taking the advantage in a tightly contested event. The Aggies earned their first points from junior Kaylynn Heitman, who posted a 75.24 on Sam, against the Mustangs’ sophomore Ava Blyth with her score of 74.5.

The rest of Horsemanship continued to be close,as SMU answered with points from junior Jayna Lagace, who posted a 76.5 on Pete and sophomore Violet Shetler with a 77.75 on Austin. However, to put the Aggies back in contention, senior Kaitlyn Bloom posted a 76 to narrowly beat out senior Alexa Black’s 75.75 on Pete. However, SMU had the last laugh as sophomore Shaelyn Boutelle’s 75.5 on Money beat out A&M junior Kendall Dirksen’s 73.75 to take Horsemanship for SMU.

The Mustangs truly ran away with the win in Reining with a 5-0 sweep. SMU picked up points in every head-to-head ride, highlighted by senior Siena Krueger’s 73.75 on Shine and sophomore Addi Schmersal’s 73.25 on Bam. SMU sophomore Sara Beth Filiatreau also contributed with a 72 on Shiny, while junior Makenna Bomke and freshman Madison Rafacz sealed the sweep with scores of 70.25 and 70.5, respectively. A&M remained competitive across several rides but couldn’t manage to muster a single win, constantly falling just short of the needed marks.

The upset loss marked another step backwards for the Aggies and was their second straight defeat. Meanwhile, No.7 SMU earned its first win of the season, as Iwasaki earned MOPs for both Flat and Fences, with Shetler in Horsemanship and Filiatreau in Reigning.

The Aggies will ride again on Jan. 30 to face off against the undefeated and reigning Southeastern Conference Champions, South Carolina.