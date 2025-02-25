A&M burns nine pitchers in 7-3 loss to Texas State

Having suffered its first loss of the season Monday, Texas A&M baseball endured its second-straight loss thanks to Texas State’s outstanding five-run third inning.

The Aggies’ rebound attempt started with a new face to college baseball on the mound, as freshman right-handed pitcher Aiden Sims was given the nod to start the first midweek action of the season.

Sims had tough sledding from the get-go, surrendering a home run in just his fifth collegiate pitch to sophomore shortstop Ryne Farber. Two batters later, a pitch fired straight into another Bobcat added fuel to a rising flame. But thanks to a strikeout and a failed base-stealing attempt, Texas State’s lead remained at one.

“It’s baseball, things are going to happen,” Sims said. “Coach has been recruiting me for a while, but it’s great to have the opportunity to come to campus and work.”

A shuffle in the batting order was to be expected given the loss of sophomore third baseman Gavin Grahovac to season-ending shoulder surgery. Junior SS Kaeden Kent took the top of the Aggie offense. Kent wasted no time delivering for the Maroon and White, going yard for the second time this season and evening the score with a 401-foot slam past left center field.

The first-inning efficiency would not end with Kent’s heroism, as graduate infielder Wyatt Henseler scored his first Aggie home run with a scorching 107mph strike, traveling 409 feet over the center field wall. At the end of the first, A&M held a 2-1 advantage.

Sims took the mound once more to begin the second inning, giving up a double to the first batter he faced as the Bobcats found themselves in scoring position early. A flyout gave the Forney native some breathing room and a three-pitch strikeout built the necessary confidence required to end the inning with another K.

The Fightin’ Farmers began their second-inning offensive with a walk issued to junior outfielder Jamal George, starting his first game since transferring from Alabama State. Another first-time starter was freshman infielder Sawyer Farr, whose left-field single put two runners on with one out as the train of first-time Aggies kept rolling.

Saint Mary’s transfer sophomore catcher Bear Harrison advanced George with his sacrifice fly, putting Kent back up to deal more damage. However, this at-bat did not produce as his first one did and a flyout left the second inning scoreless.

A&M would look to another arm to help secure victory, this time bringing freshman left handed pitcher Caden McCoy to the mound. His start was reminiscent of his predecessor on the mound when a four-pitch walk gave Texas State a runner on with no outs. Farber, having drawn first blood in the first inning, seemed eager to continue his tear until a timely strikeout helped calm the waters for the young pitcher.

This calm would not last, though, as a single drifted into right field and the Aggies were suddenly in jeopardy of losing their lead. George brought hope to the Maroon and White defense, catching a flyout in right and keeping the runners in place at first and second. The hope was in vain when a three-run home run stole the lead away from the Aggies and McCoy’s night was finished.

Junior RHP Peyton Smith arrived in McCoy’s stead, charged with damage control and sending the game to the bottom of the third. A five-pitch walk delayed the effort and thanks to a stolen base, the Bobcats were in scoring position again. Yet another walk was issued by the Aggie pitching staff and Smith too saw his time at the mound end.

The third pitcher of the inning was redshirt sophomore RHP Luke Jackson, getting his third game of action this season and becoming the second Aggie pitcher charged with collecting the last out. One more Bobcat was walked, and the bases were loaded with a single scoring two more for Texas State. When all was said and done, A&M found themselves in a 6-2 hole, desperate for a comeback.

Needing to make his presence felt, star junior OF Jace LaViolette found himself walking safely to first base to jump-start the Aggie offense. Graduate designated hitter Hayden Schott drew a “Ball 5” chant from the home crowd. This did not break redshirt junior LHP Jesus Tovar, who struck out George and stranded two runners.

Jackson remained in the game for the fourth inning and proved himself capable in high-stakes situations. After giving up a lead-off double, Jackson rebounded with a sampler platter of a strikeout, groundout and flyout to end the inning scoreless for the Bobcats.

Following a two-out walk issued to Harrison, Kent was up to plate for the third time though still unable to replicate his first-inning heroics as a flyout concluded a third straight scoreless inning for the Aggies.

The quest for consistency brought a fifth A&M pitcher to the mound. This time, it was sophomore RHP Isaac Morton. Morton’s first batter became the Bobcats’ seventh run as he was walked and the Missouri native escaped further turmoil in the fifth thanks to junior RHP Grant Cunningham stranding the bases loaded.

The Aggies required some “Olsen Magic” to start their rally attempt, something Henseler instilled with his one-out single. Redshirt sophomore first baseman Blake Binderup advanced the attack with a single to right field and now with runners at the corners, A&M was ready to earn its first runs since the opening frame. However, this would be another exercise in vain as the third strikeout ended the inning scoreless.

Cunningham took care of business in his time on the mound, returning from a pair of walks with a trio of flyouts to keep Texas State’s lead at 7-2. More of the same offense woes continued for the Aggies, as another 1-2-3 inning brought their chances for a comeback sinking like a stone.

The seventh pitcher in as many innings for A&M kept the score the same. But with such a cold night for the bats, it seemed the bottom of each inning brought the same fate as the previous one.

Henseler was the lone bright spot on a lackluster night of offense, with his first-inning home run making him the second-overall active leader in home runs in Division I. His seventh-inning double looked to provide a necessary spark but another flyout contributed to the narrative of three-to-four batter innings for the Aggie offense.

“Definitely not the circumstances we wanted for me to slide over to third base but we made sure to let Grahovac [know] we were there for him,” Henseler said. “I’m proud of the younger guys who performed against older competition and the older guys are willing to step up.”

The number of pitchers added to the number of innings, a sight that did not reflect the efficiency found in the weekend starters. The left-handed pitchers that commanded the Aggies’ weekend series win over Cal Poly on Feb. 21-23 did not let up a single earned run, while three pitchers gave up five in total in just one inning.

Between pinch-hitting and a closing appearance by senior LHP Brad Rudis, A&M was unable to cash in on any offense until the last out of the game and dropped its second straight game.

With the absence of Grahovac bringing even more questions to an ailing offense, the Aggies have a lot to address as conference play looms on the horizon.

“We’re going to see a lot of good teams down the line and we got to remain prepared,” coach Mike Earley said. “We’re going to have our hands full, but we’re going to get things right. It’s on us, and it’s on me.”

The Aggies travel to Houston for a weekend at Daikin Park in the Astros Foundation College Classic for their first game against the Arizona Wildcats at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28.