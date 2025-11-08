A&M cruises to victory in Columbia, Missouri

No. 3 Texas A&M football advanced to 9-0 on the season after defeating No. 19 Missouri for its third-ranked road win of the season. The Aggies put up 464 yards of total offense, including five touchdowns.

The story of the game was junior safety Dalton Brooks, as he made two game-changing plays for the Aggies. Brooks ended the evening with six tackles, including two solo takedowns and 48 rushing yards on a fake punt.

The Aggies struck first in Columbia, Missouri, as redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed connected with redshirt freshman wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman in the end zone.

Brooks’ first outstanding play came late in the second quarter as Mizzou drove down the field in an attempt to put points on the board before halftime. Instead, junior linebacker Daymion Sanford put pressure on true freshman QB Matt Zollers and forced a fumble that landed directly in Brooks’ hands.

JUST LIKE WE DREW IT UP pic.twitter.com/2OcYKvh9TI — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 8, 2025 From X

Although he didn’t get into the end zone, he reached the two-yard line after a 26-yard fumble recovery to put the Aggie offense back on the field. Powerhouse graduate running back EJ Smith cashed it in for a 1-yard touchdown run to claim his second touchdown of the season.

The Aggies headed into halftime with a 14-0 lead over the Tigers, with Missouri set to receive the ball to start the second half. A&M has been a very effective second half team, including in its most recent matchup against LSU, where it outscored the Tigers 31-7 in the second half.

It was a quick three-and-out for the Tigers as the ball was quickly given back to Reed as he found junior WR KC Concepcion on a screen pass toward the boundary. Concepcion caught the ball at midfield and ran it 48 yards to the house for his eighth touchdown of the season.

Audible: Run the touchdown play pic.twitter.com/5GIYoWugA1 — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 8, 2025 From X

The Tigers finally answered back after freshman WR DaMarion Fowlkes was able to put them in great field position with a 55 yard punt return. Eight plays later, Missouri cashed in for six points after redshirt sophomore RB Jamal Roberts found the end zone.

Brooks’ second heroic moment of the day came in the third quarter after it seemed like the Aggies went three and out for the first time against the Tigers. Instead, Brooks received a direct snap and burst down field for a 48-yard run, giving A&M a first down and more.

With a 24-10 lead early in the fourth quarter, it wasn’t yet comfortable for Elko and Co. as they continued to drive down the field and add on two more touchdowns before the clock expired.

After multiple rushes from Reed, Concepcion and freshman RB Jamarion Morrow, it was redshirt sophomore RB Rueben Owens II that put the nail in the coffin with a 57-yard touchdown run that put the Aggies up by three scores.

Mizzou added a touchdown of its own, coming from the Southeastern Conference’s leading rusher, sophomore RB Ahmad Hardy. Hardy was able to go for a long run as he cashed in a 45-yard rushing touchdown.

The leading rusher of the conference was quieter than normal on the evening as he only received 13 carries, his third-lowest of the season.

With the clock winding down into the last six minutes of the game, the Maroon and White shaved over four minutes off the clock and drove the ball down the field for yet another Owens touchdown.

Another one pic.twitter.com/Bm5HZ05c3Z — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 8, 2025 From X

Now 9-0 on the season, theAggies will head back to Kyle Field for the first time in five weeks to take on South Carolina in front of the 12th Man on Saturday, Nov. 15.