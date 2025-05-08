A&M destroys South Carolina in SEC Tournament quarterfinals

After finishing the regular season, Texas A&M softball headed into the Southeastern Conference Tournament as the No. 2 seed. After an impressive 43-9 record on the season, the Aggies recorded their first run-rule victory in the SEC Tournament, defeating 7-seed South Carolina 12-4.

A season-high five errors from the Gamecocks and a six-run fifth inning led the Aggies to the semifinals to face rival Texas on Friday, May 9.

The Gamecocks struck first with a base hit in the top of the second before the Aggies had an impressive two-out showing, hitting two two-run home runs to quickly shift the momentum.

After back-to-back strikeouts, freshman right fielder Kelsey Mathis came to the plate and reached safely off a hard-hit single, sending it back to the top of the order. Junior third baseman Kennedy Powell saw the pitch she wanted and launched one over the right-field fence for her first home run of the season.



Deja vu struck when senior shortstop Koko Wooley singled, sending home run threat and sophomore designated player Mya Perez up to the plate, where she also hit a two-run shot — the second of the inning.

A four-run inning was promising for the Aggies before the Gamecock bats started to light up the scene with a solo shot from sophomore second baseman Karley Shelton, making it a two-run game.

The Gamecocks then sent in junior right-handed pitcher Jori Heard, which worked well after she dealt a 1-2-3 inning, sending her offense back to the plate.

A walk and base hit issued by senior left-handed pitcher Emiley Kennedy put runners on the corners, forcing her and the A&M defense to play aggressively.

The Gamecocks were able to plate one off of a fielder’s choice, putting them within one of the Aggies.

The Maroon and White were able to plate two more runs in the fourth, before an action packed six-run fifth inning completed the run-rule against the Gamecocks.

It all started with a leadoff single from Mathis, the freshman who has recently worked her way into the starting lineup, giving the Aggies an early baserunner. Perez was able to add on to her already impressive day with a base hit, driving home two Aggies and making it a five-RBI night for the sophomore.

.@MyaPerez2023 makes it a 5 RBI night pic.twitter.com/qY5dQfxM3z — Texas A&M Softball (@AggieSoftball) May 9, 2025

With the bases loaded, freshman infielder KK Dement stepped up to the plate for the second time with bases loaded, earning a chance to complete the run-rule for the Fightin’ Farmers. A base-clearing double to left-center field put the Aggies within one run of a five-inning ballgame.

What looked to be an easy out at first ended up being the fifth error from the Gamecocks, sending Dement around the bases to secure the 12th and final run and complete the first run-rule for the Maroon and White in the SEC Tournament.

The Aggies are set to face the Longhorns in the semifinals on Friday, May 9, vying for a spot in the SEC Tournament final.