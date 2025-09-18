A&M drops second-straight conference game

Texas A&M women’s soccer headed to the Auburn Soccer Complex to take on the Auburn Tigers for its second Southeastern Conference matchup of the season. The Aggies couldn’t keep up with the Tigers in a thrilling defensive matchup, as they lost 1-0.

After dropping the first SEC game to Georgia on Friday, Sept. 12, with a final score of 3-0, the Aggies needed a win against the Tigers to tally their first conference win. Although the Maroon and White came up short, they held the Navy and Orange to just one goal.

The first half was a battle of the defenses, neither team allowing the other to score through 45 minutes. There were a fair amount of fouls from both sides — A&M with three and Auburn with six — giving free kicks to both teams.

The Maroon and White switched the goalkeeper after a 3-0 loss the week prior, to sophomore Maysen Veronda, who held the Navy and Orange scoreless through the first 83 minutes of the matchup.

The Tigers recorded four corner kicks during the first half, yet the Aggie defense stood strong, holding them scoreless before halftime. However, the Aggies were not awarded any corner kicks, making it difficult to break the tie.

This was prevalent as the Aggies struggled driving the ball down the field in the first as they only attempted three shots, while the Tigers attempted 12.

The Maroon and White returned to their pre-SEC debut in the second half as they took more shots and continued to hold the fort down. Still, the Aggies were held to only two corner kicks in the second and continued to struggle moving down the field.

As the game headed into the final seven minutes with no points on either side, Auburn finally struck with a shot from junior forward Olivia Woodson. After an assist from redshirt senior midfielder Erin Flurey and a perfectly placed shot to the top left of the goal, the Tigers found themselves on the board and on top, with only six minutes left to play.

In crunch time for the Aggies,they only got off one more shot from junior F Leah Diaz. After an off-target shot, the ball was handed back over to the Tigers where they rode their wave of victory.

The tie last week against Ole Miss leftAuburn sitting at 1-0-1 in SEC play, while A&M fell to 0-0-2 after back-to-back conference losses against Georgia and Auburn.

The Maroon and White head back to Ellis Field to take on No. 10 Arkansas on Sunday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. on SECN+.