A&M fights in extras to force a tiebreaker against Liberty

To fight for the Bryan-College Station Regional crown, A&M softball toed up against Liberty for a rematch of its first loss in the tournament. A 14-11, final score prolonged the crowning after going into extra-innings. Now the Aggies will fight the Lady Flames once again in a tiebreaker at 7:10 p.m.

In the top of the first, it seemed like senior right-handed pitcher Elena Escobar would terrorise the Aggies once more with her changeup as junior third baseman Kennedy Powell flied out to center field. However, senior shortstop Koko Wooley expelled that myth with a quick bunt, as sophomore designated hitter Mya Perez followed her up with a fielder’s choice at first base.

Escobar showed how dangerous she could be after causing senior catcher Mac Barbara to foul out, then striking out the last batter to strand Wooley and Perez.

Senior second baseman Savannah Woodard started the party off for Liberty with a lead-off home run off of senior left-handed pitcher Emiley Kennedy, who showed a lot of struggles in her first matchup against the Flames, giving up eight runs and 11 hits.

After a pair of hits from the freshmen 2B KK Dement and right fielder Frankie Vrazel, momentum fizzled out as Escobar forced another two fly outs.

In the bottom of the second, the outfield opted for more power on the offense as the hot-hitting freshman left fielder Kelsey Mathis switched out the experienced Kramer Eschete at left.

However, it was the infield and pitcher’s circle that saw the most issues against the Flames as Kennedy allowed a run in off of a walk and a single-RBI. She quickly returned to the dugout as Friday’s reliever and sophomore Sidne Peters replaced her after giving up the run. Peters wouldn’t fare any better as she loaded the bases, giving up a grand slam to senior RF Rachel Roupe, the Flames top home run-hitter with 21.

Pitching woes continued as bases were loaded upon switching in freshman RHP Kate Munnerlyn, however, the newcomer was saved after a groundout by Liberty.

Bubbles finally took off in Davis after Wooley doubled to center field and Barbara followed her with an RBI single near the left field line, cutting the deficit to five.

Following a clean 1-2-3 inning for Munnerlyn, Dement breathed life into the Aggies offense with a lead-off home run hit. Enright kept the flame lit with a deep double to left field, and Powell gave it more gas with a single RBI.

With a single from Wooley, Powell was sent home before a home-run derby could start with Perez hitting a two-run shot. Then, Barbara kept it rolling with her own solo-homer to take the lead for the first time in the game as A&M flipped the score 7-6.

Back on defense for the Fightin’ Farmers, a double play from Wooley to Harper and an easily-secured fly out kept Munnerlyn’s slate clean.

Another wild inning in the top of the fifth came and went when the Lady Flames’ senior RHP Paige Bachman gave up two free bases, three runs and three hits as the Maroon and White widened their lead, 10-6.

It appeared that Munnerlyn would face her last batter in the bottom of the sixth after putting two Liberty batters on bags, but Ford trusted her freshman even as she allowed a deep single-run RBI double.

The trust built over the course of the season between a coach and her bullpen showed as Munnerlyn struck out the last Lady Flames bat of the inning with her changeup, A&M only leading by three heading into the final inning.

The Aggies found another spark in the top of the seventh after Wooley made it to second off of an error by first base, then followed behind a single shot to center field from Perez as Wooley rounded out at home for the 11th run.

All coming down to the last at-bat for Liberty, Munnerlyn assumed her role but suffered as the Flames loaded up back-to-back hits to the same awkward spot between second base and right field.

Pinch hitter and freshman utility Alexia Carrasquillo came up to bat and slammed a deep hit to bounce off the lower center field wall, successfully securing another run and threatening to take the game with the tying run in the batters box. Another two single-RBI hits would put the game at 11-10, with Brynn McManus up to put across the winning run for Liberty.

McManus wouldn’t be the Lady Flame to seal the deal though as Munnerlyn tied the game with the next two walks, prompting a visit from Ford and a change with freshman RHP Sydney Lessentine.

Coming down to the last pitch with a full-count, Lessentine sent the game into extra innings after Liberty flied out.

Lessentine forced one last game with Liberty after securing the final three outs in the bottom of the eighth.

Next, A&M will play Liberty at 7:10 p.m. to decide the Bryan-College Station Regional.