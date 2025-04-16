A&M football prepares for upcoming Maroon & White Game

Football is back in Aggieland.

Texas A&M football will showcase its offseason progress and new talent when the Aggies take to Kyle Field on Saturday in the annual Maroon & White Game, an intra-squad scrimmage.

In a press conference last week, coach Mike Elko shared his strong opinions regarding the structure of spring football. With programs like Colorado and Texas Tech floating the idea of joint practices and spring games, Elko stood strong on continuing the tradition that is the Maroon & White Game, emphasizing its effect on development.

“The second we have to play a game, then obviously we have to win,” Elko said. “That means you got to game-plan … so you’re out of the mode of fundamental development, fundamental improvement because you immediately have to shift gears into game-planning.”

For redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed, it’s his first opportunity to display the strides he has made after an offseason of full-time first-team reps and development. Last offseason, Reed had to split reps with junior QB Conner Weigman. With Weigman’s departure to Houston, Reed has officially been handed the keys to the offense.

In his 10 appearances for the Aggies last season, Reed threw for 1,864 yards with a 15-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio. While Reed had an impressive year throwing the football, his ability to create plays with his legs added a new aspect to A&M’s offense. On the ground, Reed accounted for seven touchdowns and 547 yards.

With junior wide receiver Noah Thomas, senior WR Jabre Barber and senior WR Jahdae Walker either transferring or putting their name in the NFL Draft hat, Reed will have to adjust without his top three targets.

To fill the void left by the trio, Elko brought in NC State transfer junior WR Kevin “KC” Concepcion and Mississippi State transfer WR Mario Craver. With the Wolfpack, Concepcion recorded 1,655 total yards and 18 touchdowns on 184 touches. Both receivers will be making their first appearance with the Fightin’ Farmers on Saturday.

“KC has been phenomenal,” offensive coordinator Colin Klein said in an earlier press conference. “We’ve moved him all over the place, playing him all over the field. … One of the best competitors I’ve been around at the receiver position.”

Craver joined the Aggies after one season with the Bulldogs, in which he recorded 368 yards and three touchdowns on just 17 receptions.

“Mario Craver, from a speed component, has already visibly been different for us,” Klein said. “I think he and Ashton Bethel-Roman, Ashton’s not new to the program but obviously another year developed, I mean both of those guys bring a home-run speed component that has been really, really good for us.”

Sophomore center Mark Nabou Jr. will make his return for the Aggies. In the season opener against Notre Dame, he suffered a season-ending torn ACL. A&M is also returning its entire offensive line from the 2024 campaign, which ranked in the top half of NCAA Division I FBS programs for sacks allowed while ranking 22nd in rushing yards.

While the Maroon and White gained on offense, defensively there are still some questions regarding the defensive line. After junior defensive end Shemar Stewart, junior DE Nic Scourton and senior defensive tackle Shemar Turner declared for the NFL Draft, the Aggies have some big shoes to fill.

“That’s college football,” Elko said after a March spring practice. “If you’re running a program right in the SEC, you’re going to have NFL talent walk out the door at the end of the season.”

Senior DE Cashius Howell is slated to be one of the anchors of the defensive edge. Serving under Scourton and Stewart last season, the 6-foot-4, 255-pound Kansas City, Missouri native appeared in all 13 games and recorded 40 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, eight passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble. Even on limited snaps, Howell made quite the impression.

Whatever questions are left over from spring practice and the first half of the offseason will be answered on Saturday. The Maroon & White Game will kick off at 2 p.m. and will be streamed on SEC Network+. Doors will open at 1 p.m. with free admission.

“We’ve taken really big steps on both sides of the ball in terms of playing clean football,” Elko said. “That’s what I hope you see on Saturday.”