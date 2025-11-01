A&M grabs second straight win against Fresno State

In its annual Blackout Meet, No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian earned a dominant 13-5 victory against No. 6 Fresno State.

Powerful Horsemanship

The Aggies were on fire in Horsemanship. Seniors Meagan Braun and Kaitlyn Bloom both put up 73.5 as they won points on Roscoe and Fiona, respectively. Juniors Kendall Dirksen and Kaylynn Heitman also won their matchups with scores of 75 and 74.5, earning four points for A&M.

On the other side, senior Shelby Robinette scored a point for the Bulldogs, beating out freshman Adasyn Kallay with a score of 73.5-72 for Fresno State’s lone point in the discipline. A&M won the section and took a dominant 4-1 lead.

Dead-even Flat

The Aggies and Bulldogs traded hard blows in Flat. Senior Devan Thomas won against senior Molly Stewart 83-80 on Diablo for A&M’s first point in this section. Junior Nicole McMillion edged out sophomore Paris Mahoney 76-75 to tack on another point.

The Bulldogs fought hard to keep the discipline even. Senior Autumn Bradbury scored 78 and freshman Meagan Mejia put up 80 against A&M sophomores Londyn Samlaska and Grace Shipman, who both only mustered 76 in response.

There was a tie in the mix as well, with juniors Kate Egan and Sage Lindvall scoring 74 against each other on Envy. This brought the section total to 2-2, but A&M maintained a 3-point lead heading into Fences, 6-3.

Starting Fences on right foot

Egan got the first point of the set, handling sophomore Paloma Primavera with a score of 86-72. That score differential was an indication of how the Fences event went for the Aggies.

Much like Horsemanship, the Bulldogs only scored one point in the set, with Mahoney defeating junior Alida Treuting on Vivaldi. With a win on every other horse and a high score of 87 by Shipman, the Aggies went up 10-4 on the Bulldogs.

Reining in victory

The Aggies continued their dominance, though with much closer margins than before. Fifth year Mattie Gustin eked out a 72-71.50 advantage against junior Alana Becker atop Joe. Junior Moriah McQueen rode Rocky to a narrow 72.5-72 win over Robinette. The slim 0.5-point margin held as senior Gracie Casebolt earned a 69.5 to senior Abby Goddard’s 69, rounding up A&M’s 3-point Reining discipline.

Junior Adrianna Runzo struck first and drew the only blood for the Bulldogs with Tank, scoring 71 against junior Isabelle Gonzalez and her 70.5. Junior Anna Harris and redshirt senior Brogan Hill tied at 73.

The Aggies’ section total measured out to be 3-1 in their favor, finishing in a final 13-5 result for the Maroon and White.

A&M is up to 3-1 on the season and will try to win its third in a row as it takes on No. 1 Georgia at home at the Hildebrand Equine Complex on Saturday, Nov. 8.