A&M heads to Knoxville for College World Series Championship rematch

The last time Texas A&M baseball met Tennessee, it was a clash of titans as the then-No. 3 Aggies fell to the then-top-seeded Volunteers in the 2024 Men’s College World Series Championship.

A lot has happened since the meeting in Omaha.

The Fightin’ Farmers got off to a hot start to the series and took the first game 9-5. They handed the Volunteers their first loss in the postseason with help from a five-run third inning, solidifying the Aggies’ series lead.

However, A&M’s celebration would not last long after Game 1. Former Tennessee junior right-handed pitcher Drew Beam’s seven-strikeout, four-inning performance combined with a near-perfect relief held the Maroon and White to just one run. Tennessee hit a pair of two-run home runs late in the game to tie the series heading into the final game.

The Vols went on to win Game 3, and therefore the national championship. All hell broke loose in Aggieland less than 24 hours later.

On June 24, 2024, the Texas Longhorns dismissed coach David Pierce, hours before the Aggies would take the field in the third game. Rumors immediately began floating around that former A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle was interested in the position. After the game ended, Schlossnagle adamantly denied the rumors.

“I think it’s pretty selfish of you to ask me that question, to be honest with you,” Schlossnagle said in the postgame press conference. “I left my family to be the coach at Texas A&M. I took the job at Texas A&M to never take another job again. And that hasn’t changed in my mind.”

Then, like a thief in the night, Schlossnagle found his way to Austin and went from one of the most loved to the most-hated man in College Station. The disgraced coach attempted to poach the Aggies’ entire staff and team. Eleven total Aggies entered the transfer portal. The sudden exodus put the 12th Man into panic mode until a new skipper could be hired.

During the search, A&M reportedly pursued Tennessee coach Tony Vitello hard, and for good reason. Vitello completely turned the Vols’ program around following his hiring in 2017, and had led them to a 60-win season on the way to a national title.Vitello, unlike Schlossnagle, stayed loyal to the program he worked so hard to build and signed to stay with the Vols through the 2029 season.

Eventually, the Aggies decided to elevate coach Michael Earley to the head position, having served as the team’s hitting coach under Schlossnagle. Earley originally followed Schlossnagle to Texas to serve in the same role in Austin.

“Michael is a very talented coach and recruiter,” athletic director Trev Alberts said. “But what stood out to me was his character and the relationships he has built with his current and former players.”

A&M entered the season ranked No. 1 in the country, with Tennessee not far behind in the preseason rankings.

The Aggies returned nearly everyone they possibly could from last season’s roster and were poised to make another deep postseason run. But injuries to sophomore third baseman Gavin Grahovac, junior left-handed pitcher Shane Sdao, senior RHP Josh Stewart and sophomore designated hitter Caden Sorrell combined with the growing pains of a first-year head coach have taken their toll on the Aggie season so far.

As for the Volunteers, eight players from their championship-winning squad left for the MLB draft. Sophomore shortstop Dean Curley and redshirt senior center fielder Hunter Ensley have been mainstays for Tennessee and have continued to be the heart of the team’s offense as it has climbed to the No 1. spot in the country with a 26-2 record.

With the Aggies’ slow start to the 2025 campaign, Earley and the squad have a chance to turn the tide with a series win on the road versus the best program in the country.

The first pitch of the weekend series is set for Friday at 6 p.m. at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on ESPNU. The train yard situated just beyond the outfield wall should help the Aggies feel at home as they enter this David and Goliath situation.