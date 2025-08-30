A&M hits ground running against UTSA

No. 19 Texas A&M football knocked off some rust against UTSA in front of the sixth-largest home crowd in Kyle Field history, eventually cruising to a 42-24 victory thanks to a pair of transfers bolstering the Aggies’ offense.

Portal playmakers pop

Before the season began, junior wide receiver KC Concepcion told the 12th Man to get its popcorn ready.

Having been warned, that same Kyle Field crowd first rose in jubilation for the NC State transfer in the first quarter as he weaved his way down the right sideline on an emphatic 80-yard punt return for the Aggies’ first score of the year.

“Watching KC on that punt,” redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed said. “That gave us a spark we needed for the game. That dude’s crazy. I haven’t seen a punt return like that since Ainias Smith’s been here.”

Later in the half, Concepcion showed his compatibility with Reed, housing a timing-based slant from 31 yards out to make it 21-10 in A&M’s favor.

Concepcion had an opportunity to put an exclamation point on his arrival to Aggieland with a long would-be touchdown that Reed airmailed and a third touchdown wiped out by an illegal touching penalty. Still, even with plays left on the field, Concepcion finished his Maroon and White debut with three catches for 72 yards.

Sophomore Mississippi State transfer wide receiver Mario Craver also made his presence felt early in the second quarter, scampering in for a 24-yard touchdown on his first catch as an Aggie off of a bubble screen from Reed.

Craver was used on quick-hitters throughout the game, using his athleticism to eat up space and spread the Roadrunner defense from sideline to sideline. In a near mirror image of his first touchdown, the jitterbug shimmied down the sideline for his second touchdown late in the third quarter. Craver amassed eight catches for 122 yards in his first game wearing Pantone #7421 maroon.

“We feel like [Concepcion and Craver] are really, really talented receivers,” coach Mike Elko said. “ … We feel like that group is in a better position than they were when we got here day one for sure. We made some of the strides that we want to make.”

Roadrunners live up to their name

On a day where redshirt junior QB Owen McCown found explosive plays hard to come by through the air, UTSA leaned on a slashing running game to not only march its way down the field, but control the tempo of the game

In order to spring senior running back Robert Henry Jr., the Roadrunners offensive line repeatedly parted the maroon seas en route to a 203-yard day on the ground. The Lumberton product ended his day with 177 all on his own.

Henry was the metronome for the UTSA offense in the first half, consistently churning out gains as he averaged 8.6 yards per catch while the Runners held the ball for 18:38. That steady drum beat became a crescendo on the first play of the second half, with Henry ripping off a 75-yard touchdown to pull UTSA within four points, 21-17.

“We had a kid run the wrong defense on the first play of the second half,” Elko said. “We look at the wrong signal, and he ran the wrong defense. It was his first play of the season.”

After watching three NFL Draft picks walk out the door, the Aggies’ rebuilt front seven didn’t give off the best impression, as cutback lanes were left open and missed tackles plagued the day. Despite the obvious struggles, A&M prevented McCown from gaining a single yard on the ground — a far cry from the 340 he racked up last year.

Second-half smoothness

Despite entering the half with a double-digit lead, the Aggies’ offense looked like it was coming off an eight-month break from live in-game action. A&M reached a whopping 30 yards on the ground in the first half as the offensive line struggled to open up gaps.

Reed captained the Aggies to a steadier second half that saw the Maroon and White score two straight touchdowns and force five straight three-and-outs from the Roadrunners. Offensive coordinator Collin Klein seemed to find a rhythm, creating easy hook ups for Reed underneath to keep the sticks moving. Even with the first-half choppiness, Reed totalled 328 yards and four touchdowns.

“I thought [Reed] threw the ball well,” Elko said. “Obviously he had the one deep ball to KC that I’m sure he wishes he would have back, but outside of that, I thought he made the right decisions. I thought the timing looked better than it has.”

On the other side of the ball, A&M started to figure out UTSA’s one-dimensional offense, holding them to 1.7 yards per carry after the first play of the half. Junior linebacker Taurean York led the way as the main plugger against the run, ending with 10 tackles and one tackle for loss.

“We kind of fixed some things at halftime,” Elko said. “I think we had a good plan and a little bit better plan on what they were doing in some of those off distances. … They just kept popping some traps and some runs that we hadn’t really seen or been ready for. That’s on me and we go to get that fixed.”

Redshirt sophomore edge rusher Rylan Kennedy even netted the first Aggie sack of the season, underscoring a frustrating day at the office for McCown, who went 13-22 for 107 yards.

By the end of the game, A&M was able to empty the benches and get lesser-used players some reps, including a brief appearance by the 12th Man Kickoff Team. Redshirt freshman QB Miles O’Neill entered late to see the game out as the backup.

“It’s awesome to see those guys get the attention that they deserve,” York said. “They put in so much hard work throughout the week, obviously on scout team, we wouldn’t be here without the scout team. … Everybody in that locker room had a role in the victory.”

Before a battle with the No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Week 3, the Aggies have another tune-up against Utah State at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 6.