A&M hosts inaugural Mission 12 celebrity softball game

Just 38 days from its opening game against the UTSA Roadrunners, Texas A&M football swapped the gridiron for the diamond in the inaugural Mission 12 celebrity softball game at Davis Diamond.

Hosted as part of Mission 12 — a new player development program connected to the football team that is intended to develop players away from the field and increase community impact — the event gave the 12th Man a first look at the Aggies before fall camp starts next week.

“[Mission 12] is something we just started up,” senior left tackle Trey Zuhn III said. “It’s learning how to give back to the community, be a part of the community. Sometimes being a part of football kind of isolates you, so Mission 12 is really a way to connect us to the community.”

The festivities started with a three-round, head-to-head home run derby. Despite strong 10-plus-run rounds from freshman tight end Kiotti Armstrong and freshman edge rusher Marco Jones — and an impressively bad homerless showing from junior cornerback Julian Humphrey — junior softball player Mya Perez earned bragging rights with a 17-bomb final round.

“Softball players did great today,” senior long snapper Jackson Graham said. “Watching Mya Perez be able to hit the ball like that was real cool to watch.”

Thanks for coming out, @AggieFootball But Mya had to show you how it's done #GigEm | @MyaPerez2023 pic.twitter.com/SE5J9rQyqU — Texas A&M Softball (@AggieSoftball) July 24, 2025

After the home run derby and an adequate amount of trash talk between participants wrapped up, the five-inning game started with associate head football coach Trooper Taylor calling the game from behind the plate.

With the score 12-11 in favor of the White team in the bottom of the fifth, Graham sent his teammates into a frenzy with a three-run walk-off home run to dead center to give Maroon the victory.

“See ball, hit ball and don’t make the moment bigger than it is,” Graham said. “All credit to my mom. She played softball growing up, so that’s where I get all my softball genes. My mom is the reason I play.”

The modified rules of the game allowed each team to send one of the actual softball pitchers for a live at-bat against an opposing batter twice, creating a pair of memorable duels: sophomore left-handed pitcher Kate Munnerlyn versus redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed and freshman RHP Sydney Lessentine versus sophomore punter Tyler White — both of which ended in strikeouts.

“I was just going in there throwing all rises,” Lessentine said. “Nothing in the zone, just making them swing and look silly.”

After thanking the 12th Man for its support at the event and at the behest of Taylor, coach Mike Elko entered the batter’s box. Despite nearly wiping out after one pitch, Elko went 2-2, including a generously scored hit where the second-year Aggie head coach scurried to second safely.

Mike Elko at-bat from tonight's celebrity softball game at Davis Diamond pic.twitter.com/sdKXrNBWzu — Mathias Cubillan (@mathiascubillan) July 23, 2025

“He showed that speed down the first base line,” Graham said. “He can run.”

Other than Graham’s heroic home run, the play of the day — and maybe the only bit of impressive fielding all game — came when senior CB Will Lee III tracked down a foul out that he snagged with his bare hand.

“Easy money,” Lee said from the diamond. “I’m one of the best athletes out here.”

Given Mission 12’s recent implementation and the success of the first annual game, Zuhn and Lessentine both expressed interest in getting other sports included in the event and increasing the softball team’s involvement in the game itself.

“Over the last couple of weeks they’ve been setting us up, getting us out into the community, touching the community and getting out to meet the people that support us every single game through the season, ” Zuhn said. “It was good to connect and see the faces of the community.”