The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Inhouse
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Inhouse
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Inhouse

A&M hosts inaugural Mission 12 celebrity softball game

Aggie football took over Davis Diamond for a home run derby, 5-inning game
Mathias Cubillan, Associate Sports Editor
July 24, 2025
Photo by Taylor Barnett
Marcel Reed (10) swings the bat during the Celebrity Softball Game at Davis Diamond on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/ The Battalion)

Just 38 days from its opening game against the UTSA Roadrunners, Texas A&M football swapped the gridiron for the diamond in the inaugural Mission 12 celebrity softball game at Davis Diamond.

Hosted as part of Mission 12 — a new player development program connected to the football team that is intended to develop players away from the field and increase community impact — the event gave the 12th Man a first look at the Aggies before fall camp starts next week.

“[Mission 12] is something we just started up,” senior left tackle Trey Zuhn III said. “It’s learning how to give back to the community, be a part of the community. Sometimes being a part of football kind of isolates you, so Mission 12 is really a way to connect us to the community.”

The festivities started with a three-round, head-to-head home run derby. Despite strong 10-plus-run rounds from freshman tight end Kiotti Armstrong and freshman edge rusher Marco Jones — and an impressively bad homerless showing from junior cornerback Julian Humphrey — junior softball player Mya Perez earned bragging rights with a 17-bomb final round.

“Softball players did great today,” senior long snapper Jackson Graham said. “Watching Mya Perez be able to hit the ball like that was real cool to watch.”

From X

After the home run derby and an adequate amount of trash talk between participants wrapped up, the five-inning game started with associate head football coach Trooper Taylor calling the game from behind the plate. 

With the score 12-11 in favor of the White team in the bottom of the fifth, Graham sent his teammates into a frenzy with a three-run walk-off home run to dead center to give Maroon the victory.

“See ball, hit ball and don’t make the moment bigger than it is,” Graham said. “All credit to my mom. She played softball growing up, so that’s where I get all my softball genes. My mom is the reason I play.”

The modified rules of the game allowed each team to send one of the actual softball pitchers for a live at-bat against an opposing batter twice, creating a pair of memorable duels: sophomore left-handed pitcher Kate Munnerlyn versus redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed and freshman RHP Sydney Lessentine versus sophomore punter Tyler White — both of which ended in strikeouts.

“I was just going in there throwing all rises,” Lessentine said. “Nothing in the zone, just making them swing and look silly.”

After thanking the 12th Man for its support at the event and at the behest of Taylor, coach Mike Elko entered the batter’s box. Despite nearly wiping out after one pitch, Elko went 2-2, including a generously scored hit where the second-year Aggie head coach scurried to second safely.

From X

“He showed that speed down the first base line,” Graham said. “He can run.”

Other than Graham’s heroic home run, the play of the day — and maybe the only bit of impressive fielding all game — came when senior CB Will Lee III tracked down a foul out that he snagged with his bare hand.

“Easy money,” Lee said from the diamond. “I’m one of the best athletes out here.”

Given Mission 12’s recent implementation and the success of the first annual game, Zuhn and Lessentine both expressed interest in getting other sports included in the event and increasing the softball team’s involvement in the game itself.

“Over the last couple of weeks they’ve been setting us up, getting us out into the community, touching the community and getting out to meet the people that support us every single game through the season, ” Zuhn said. “It was good to connect and see the faces of the community.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$3308
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Featured
Texas A&amp;M Aggies offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams (55) reacts during Texas A&amp;M's game against LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Position preview: Reed-Adams anchors proven offensive line
2025 07 09t192519z 2 lynxmpel680zq rtroptp 4 usa trump injunctions
Opinion: The Supreme Court is underrated
Fb spring 2025 game (1 of 3)
Position preview: Transfer portal bolsters new-look pass catchers
Texas A&amp;M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) reacts after scoring a touchdown during Texas A&amp;M’s game against LSU at Kyle Field on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Position preview: A&M’s running back room poised to power offense
Spring practice football crop
Position preview: Marcel Reed era begins in 2025
Img 5505
Precision under pressure
More in Football
Gettyimages 2210945093
‘I’m really blessed’
Texas A&amp;M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Turner (5) celebrates a quarterback sack during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Bowling Green at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Defensive tackle Shemar Turner taken 62nd overall by Chicago Bears in NFL Draft
Texas A&amp;M defensive lineman Nic Scourton (11) reacts after making a tackle in the backfield during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Missouri at Kyle Field Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (Kelii Horvath/The Battalion)
Edge rusher Nic Scourton taken 51st overall by Carolina Panthers in NFL Draft
Sophomore DL Shemar Stewart (4) runs the ball to the endzone during Texas A&amp;M's game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2023 at Kyle Field. (Ishika Samant/The Battalion)
Edge rusher Shemar Stewart taken 17th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in NFL Draft
Texas A&amp;M defensive linemen Nic Scourton (11) and Shemar Stewart (4) react after a defensive stop during Texas A&amp;M’s game against New Mexico State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
The pick is in, and it’s maroon
Fb spring 2025 game (1 of 3)
Underclassmen and transfers shine in Maroon & White Game
More in Softball
2025.5.16 tamuvssaintfrancissoftball carrascos 15
Shortstop Koko Wooley becomes first Aggie in Texas A&M softball history to earn Gold Glove Award
Ncaa
'We also earned this loss': David defeats Goliath
Imgl3804 enhanced nr
A&M fights in extras to force a tiebreaker against Liberty
Sms 40
'If anybody can do it, we can'
Imgl3491 enhanced nr
Fanned flames
2025.5.16 tamuvssaintfrancissoftball carrascos
'We do not accept mediocracy here'
Donate to The Battalion
$3308
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal