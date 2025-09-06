A&M leaves Utah State clash with battle scars

As a rival coalition of Aggies came to town, No. 19 Texas A&M was able to flip the cruise control on pretty quickly against Utah State in a 44-22 victory — despite a few near heart attacks given to the 12th Man on the injury front.

Injury bug rears its ugly head

In the midst of another four-total-touchdown game from redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed, a hush befell the crowd as the Nashville, Tennessee, native crumpled to the ground in the third quarter. Reed dove headfirst onto the grass after a quarterback keeper and took the brunt of an awkward collision.

The trainers came onto the field to check on the quarterback, and after a few minutes, Reed rose to his feet and walked off the field under his own power to “Mar-cel Reed!” chants from the student section. Reed did not return to the game.

“Anticipate [graduate offensive tackle Trey Zuhn III] and Marcel being fine,” coach Mike Elko said. “Trey could have come back, we chose not to just because of the way the game was being played. Fully anticipate Marcel to be fine for next week.”

Redshirt freshman QB Miles O’Neill entered in relief for Reed, quickly getting his obligatory backup quarterback “what in the world was he looking at?” interception out of the way. With that behind him, O’Neill tossed a 72-yard moon ball over the Utah State defense to sophomore wide receiver Mario Craver for the final A&M touchdown.

“Some good, some bad,” Elko said of O’Neill. “Obviously the pick wasn’t real good, couple decisions I thought he could have made better. But obviously that ball he threw was a really impressive deep shot, and that’s what he can do.”

With another bite from the injury bug, Zuhn went down in the second quarter. Needing a brief injury timeout to be looked at by trainers, the 2024 All-SEC Third Team honoree was able to get to the sideline under his own power.

With Zuhn down and graduate OT Reuben Fatheree II still injured, redshirt freshman OT Robert Bourdon stepped in to man his quarterback’s blindside.

“[Bourdon’s] a kid we have a lot of confidence in, and certainly didn’t flinch bringing him in the game,” Elko said. “I thought he had a really, really good fall camp.”

Rushing attack rebounds

Given its Joe Moore Award-hopeful offensive line and stable of Southeastern Conference-experienced running backs, A&M’s inability to establish its ground-and-pound identity against UTSA was peculiar.

Coming off a 108-yard rushing performance last week, A&M found its footing and churned out 235 yards — even without Zuhn for the majority of the game.

Senior running back Le’Veon Moss — adorned in neon cleats so his kids can easily identify him — led the way with 68 yards and a touchdown, looking more like the player he was before his injury last season. Reed also found success on both designed runs and scrambles, slicing his way through the overmatched Utah State defense for 66 and a score.

“I ain’t even know I was going to score, I thought I was tackled,” Moss said. “It felt good to be back in the end zone, get my first touchdown back.”

Cashius Howell awakens the pass rush

After A&M struggled to get quarterbacks on the ground in 2024, the lone sack of UTSA redshirt junior QB Owen McCown in Week 1 was a somewhat ominous sign for the Maroon and White.

Cashius Howell at least put those doubts to rest for a week with his performance.

In the second quarter, Howell ran the hoop and laid a blindside hit on graduate QB Bryson Barnes for his first sack of the season. The NFL hopeful didn’t let up, fighting through a mass of bodies for another take down of Barnes on the very next play. Cue the “Mo Bamba” needle drop.

With the stadium’s energy at its highest, Howell logged his third sack in as many plays, marking the first time that has happened in an NCAAfootball game since 2015. In celebration, graduate defensive end Dayon Hayes gave his teammate some CPR chest compressions after his hat trick.

BACK BACK BACK SACKS FOR CASHIUS HOWELL#GigEm | SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/suwhsYoaoB — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 6, 2025 From X

“The third one, I’m like ‘Man, if they pass it, who knows?’” said Howell. “I was just in a flow state at that point. They threw it. The rest is history, for real.”

Aggies embrace trickeration

Offensive coordinator Collin Klein helped A&M draw first blood with a unique wrinkle from his playsheet. Reed mimed a handoff, pump faked on a short pass to hold the defense and lobbed a 34-yard touchdown pass to sophomore WR Terry Bussey on the double move.

To bite back at the Maroon and White, Utah State one-upped the hosts with a play that every 5th grader has attempted to draw up in the dirt at recess. Already showing cojones by going for it on fourth down as 32.5-point underdogs, Utah State used two quarterbacks on the field and watched as sophomore QB-WR hybrid Anthony Garcia wheeled around and threw a prayer across the field to the waiting arms of redshirt senior RB Miles Davis for a score.

Then, in an all-time heat check from Utah State coach Bronco Mendenhall, his squad attempted a failed swinging gate-style two-point conversion attempt that had a better chance of ending up on SportsCenter’s ‘Not Top 10’ than in the endzone.

The trickery wasn’t enough for the visiting Aggies to pull off the upset, though. The comfortable win and near-misses with injuries will likely have the 12th Man breathing a sigh of relief before next week’s matchup against No. 9 Notre Dame.

“I thought we put that thing away after the 72-yard pass,” Elko said. “A little disappointed with how we finished. … Excited to be 2-0, obviously that’s how the season had to open. Now the real challenges begin and going up to South Bend next week.”